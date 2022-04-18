BMW X4 Silver Shadow Edition priced at Rs 71.90 lakh: Find out its new features

The new Silver Shadow Edition boasts a high gloss chrome finish mesh kidney grille frame with additional styling touches.

BMW India launched the X4 Silver Shadow Edition, which is locally produced at the Chennai plant. The new edition is available in two trims — the xDrive30i at Rs 71.90 lakh and the xDrive30d at Rs 73.90 lakh, both ex-showroom prices. The special edition X4 can now be booked on BMW’s online platform. Earlier, BMW had launched X4 Black Shadow Edition, which started from Rs 70.50 lakh.

BMW has reworked the front fascia of the Silver Shadow Edition as it now gets a unique high gloss chrome finished kidney grille that houses distinctive nuggets. The new edition’s front bumper has been redesigned with black inserts and in shadow metallic colour. Its full-LED angular headlamps are lowered by 10mm. The rear gets full LED wraparound tail lights along with the chrome-finish twin exhaust pipes while the underbody protection has been redesigned.

The cabin is spruced up with Leather Vernasca upholstery in Mocha decor stitching, which comes standard in all three paint schemes To up the luxury quotient further, BMW has introduced the M interior trim which gets Aluminum Rhombicle dark that is highlighted in Pearl Chrome.

Moving on to the powertrains, the new edition retains the same specs and continues to be powered by a 261bhp 3-litre inline-six diesel with 620 Nm of torque and a 2-litre inline-four turbo-petrol unit that churns out 248bhp. Both the engines are mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. According to BMW, the diesel variant can do 0-100 km/h in 5.8 seconds while the petrol does it in 6.6 seconds.

BMW offers optional service packages like Service Inclusive and Service Inclusive Plus. These packages cover Condition Based Service (CBS) and maintenance work and start from 3 years / 40,000 kilometres and can be further extended up to 10 years / 2,00,000 kilometres.

The BMW also provides an optional BMW Repair Inclusive package for X4 that extends warranty benefits from the third year of operation to the sixth year, after the completion of the standard two-year warranty period. BMW India Financial Services offers a financial plan with ‘drive away monthly price’ of Rs 89,999, assured buyback, and flexible end of term options.

