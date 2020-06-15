BMW X4 prices increased by Rs 2 lakh: Check out the revised price list

The BMW X4 is available with two diesel and one petrol engine in the Indian market. The car competes with the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe here.

By:Updated: Jun 15, 2020 11:33 AM

This story isn’t about how BMW India has silently added another variant in its line-up. This has got to do more with the price hike the brand carried out recently for its X4 model. The BMW X4 price in India has gone up by Rs 2 lakh. The new price list for the X4 begins from Rs 62.40 lakh for the xDrive20d, the xDrive30i for Rs 65.10 lakh and Rs 67.90 lakh for the xDrive30d, ex-showroom. There are no changes in the feature list and it looks like a yearly price increase for the model. The BMW X4 is made here. This being said, the competing Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe is much more expensive with a starting price around Rs 80 lakh. The BMW X4 is available to be booked now through all the authorised showrooms in India.

The BMW X4 boasts three engines- one petrol and two diesel. BMW uses a 2.0-litre diesel engine that makes 190hp and 400Nm with the base xDrive20d variant. This engine helps the car accelerate from 0-100kmph in less than 8.0s while the fuel economy is rated at 16.55kmpl. As for petrol, it is a 2.0-litre motor that develops 252hp and 350Nm. The claimed 0-100kmph time is 6.3s and the rated fuel efficiency is 12.82kmpl. The most powerful engine in this line-up makes 265hp and 620Nm from its 3.0-litre heart. It lays claim to a fuel efficiency of 14.71kmpl while the 0-100kmph run is dispatched in just 6.0s.

The BMW X4, like the other BMWs is feature-loaded. It comes with adaptive suspension, variable sport steering, adaptive LED headlights, electrical tailgate operation, panoramic glass roof and a parking assistant as standard. The car was introduced only last year and seems to be a good seller for the BMW brand. The company also recently introduced its bigger brother, the BMW X6, in a new avatar and with BS6 engines.

Latest Auto News

