BMW X4 launched in India at Rs 60.60 lakh : Two diesel, one petrol engine options

BMW India has today launched the new X4 luxury SUV in the Indian car market with prices starting at Rs 60.60 lakh for the xDrive20d M Sport X variant, extending up to Rs 65.90 lakh for xDrive30d M Sport X. The car is available in both diesel and petrol trims. The diesel model is offered in two variants including the BMW X4 xDrive20d M Sport X and the BMW X4 xDrive30d M Sport X. While the petrol model is available as the BMW X4 xDrive30i M Sport X which costs Rs 63.50 lakh (all prices ex-showroom India).

The new BMW X4 xDrive20d is offered with a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder diesel engine which delivers close to 190hp of maximum power, while the xDrive30d comes with a more powerful 3.0-litre in-line 6-cylinder diesel engine which churns out 256hp. The xDrive30i, on the other hand, runs on a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo-petrol unit pushing out close to 252hp of maximum power. The engines come married to a 8-speed automatic gearbox, pushing out power to all four wheels. The new luxury SUV from BMW sports four driving modes including Eco Pro, Comfort, Sport and Sport+.

The new M Sport X design package adds to its sporty fair with its M Sport body kit which includes new body side skirts, a rear diffuser element, large 19-inch alloy wheels, dual exhaust along with a roof-mounted spoiler. The car features a panoramic sunroof, electric tailgate, adaptive suspension, BMW’s iDrive infotainment system with 10.25-inch touchscreen display along with a 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround sound system. In terms of safety features, the car comes loaded with six airbags, stability control, Attentiveness Assist and Isofix child seat mounts and much more!

Dr. Hans-Christian Baertels, President (act.), BMW Group India said, "BMW established the Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) category and the latest addition to this hugely successful family is the all-new BMW X4 belonging to the Sports Activity Coupé segment. The all-new BMW X4 underscores its individual character with superior driving dynamics, standout exterior design accentuating the car's sporting instincts, a refined premium ambience in the interior and leading-edge technologies."

