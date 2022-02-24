BMW X4 facelift India launch soon: Specs, expected price, images

The next generation X4 facelift was introduced in international markets earlier last year. Over the outgoing model, the new X4 boasts a host of changes, including the updated signature BMW grille

BMW India is set to roll out another model in the X family, as confirmed by a new teaser showing a shipping container which most likely contains the new BMW X4 facelift. Expected to debut in March, the X4 facelift follows the X3 facelift that was launched in January this year. Like the X3, the X4 facelift will also be manufactured at the German marque’s production facility in India.

The next generation X4 facelift was introduced in international markets earlier last year. Over the outgoing model, the new X4 boasts a host of changes, including the updated signature BMW grille, a sleeker design for the LED Matrix headlamps and the LED tails lamps as well.

BMW India is expected to offer the X4 facelift with three engine options. These include a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that makes 250 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. The diesel engine options would include a 2.0-litre four-cylinder unit that puts out 190 bhp and a 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine that produces 260 bhp.

Also read: 2022 BMW X3 diesel launched in India at Rs 65.50 lakh

The insides of the X4 facelift SUV will see several changes as well, including an upgraded 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system as standard. Customers can also upgrade to a 12.3-inch system. The SUV gets a virtual cockpit with digital driver display, head-up display, a 360-degree camera, among several other features.

In the Indian market, the closest rival against the BMW X4 would be the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe. While the outgoing model of the X4 is priced at Rs 67.5 lakh (ex-showroom), the facelift version would arrive at a premium price tag, taking it close to 70 lakh. Expect a formal launch in the next few weeks.