BMW X4 facelift goes on sale in India: Priced at Rs. 70.50 lakh

The locally-assembled 2022 BMW X4 facelift is launched in the country with two engine options. A limited-run Dark Shadow edition will also be available in the Indian market.

The new BMW X4 facelift is launched in the country today at a starting price of Rs. 70.50 lakh. The Coupe SUV will be available in two trim options – xDrive30i and xDrive30d. These variants are priced at Rs. 70.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs. 72.50 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. The X4 facelift is being produced locally at the company’s production facility in Chennai, India.

Commenting on the launch of BMW X4 facelift, Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The BMW X4 popularised the distinctive Sports Activity Coupe concept in India. It instantly became the vehicle of choice for customers who have a unique style that stands out from rest of the crowd. At the same time, they desire the luxury and performance similar to a sports activity vehicle. And this is the USP of BMW X4! The way it fuses Sheer Driving Pleasure with head-turning looks and sporty adventure is inimitable. Now the new BMW X4 is ready to continue this status in its segment with a refreshed exterior and an attractive profile with multiple technology features. Its forever bold persona will make a statement that’s impossible to forget.”

The ‘Black Shadow’ edition will be also sold in limited numbers in the Indian market. Alongside, the SUV will be sold in two colour options – Black Sapphire and M Brooklyn Grey metallic. For the interior, Leather Vernasca upholstery is used. Other elements like the M leather steering wheel, panoramic sunroof, and three-zone automatic climate control, further make the cabin an appealing space.

In terms of looks, the updated BMW X4 is a head-turner. It dons muscular lines all around. The front face has a grumpy appeal to it with the new slim headlamps and reprofiled bumper. The side profile of the BMW X4 facelift is super fancy too. The Coupe SUV has an appealing silhouette. It rides on 20-inch M alloy wheels, and M Sport red brake callipers accentuate the visual quotient. The rear face looks a whole lot tidier now with M Aerodynamic package for the bumper.

The bonnet hides a 3.0L 6-cylinder turbocharged diesel that plonks out a peak power output of 261.3 bhp and 620 Nm of max torque. Furthermore, a 2.0L turbo-petrol power plant can also be had under the hood, which is capable of producing a rated output of 248.47 bhp and 350 Nm. Both of these engines come mated to an 8-speed automatic with steering-mounted paddle shifters. The 0-100 kmph sprint takes 5.2 seconds with the oil burner and 6.6 seconds with the petrol motor.

For entertainment duties, the X4 facelift is equipped with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment unit. It boasts a wireless connectivity suite for Android Auto & Apple CarPlay. The sound system is sourced from Harman Kardon, and it is a 16-speaker unit. The all-digital instrument console is a 12.3-inch display as well.

