BMW X4 ’50 Jahre M Edition’ launched in India; Price starts at Rs. 72.90 lakhs

BMW has rolled out the exclusive ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ of the BMW X4 in India to mark the brand’s 50th anniversary. The 50 Jahre M Sport is a limited to a few production numbers and has a starting price tag of Rs 72.9 lakh (ex-showroom). The car is locally produced at the Chennai plant and is available in both petrol and diesel options.BMW India had recently announced that it will launch 10 exclusive ‘50 Jahre M Editions’ to celebrate the M sub-brand

The Coupe comes equipped with a large kidney grille which is enhanced with a gloss black finish, the M emblem is placed right at both front and rear and also on the wheel hub caps. There is also an M Aerodynamic Package available with body-coloured front and rear aprons and side sills.

On the BMW X4 Jahre Edition, 20-inch Jet Black alloy wheels are fitted with M Sport brake callipers. As part of the Motorsport Package, a matte black spoiler, gloss black tail fins and a carbon fibre gear knob are included.

The electrically adjustable Sports seats with memory functions, rear passenger seats with recline functions, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and an M-specific headliner with anthracite and galvanic accents feature prominentky in terms of the key highlights of the car’s interior.

Its list of features also include the likes of 3D navigation, a 12-inch info display placed behind the steering wheel, a 12-inch touch-screen head-up display which is compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, BMW gesture control and a Harmon Kardon music system.

The company has not made any changes to the engine, it is offered with 2-litre four-cylinder petrol and 3-litre six-cylinder diesel engines.

Petrol engine is able to produce 248bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque at 4800 rpm,having a claimed top speed of 0-100 kmph in 6.6 seconds while diesel engine churn out 261bhp and 620 Nm of peak torque at 2500 rpm with a claimed top speed of 0-100 kmph in 5.8 seconds. Both motors are mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The BMW X4 Jahre M Edition is available in two variants, BMW X4 30i 50 Jahre M Edition retails for Rs 72.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and the other one BMW X4 30d 50 Jahre M Edition retails for Rs 74.90 lakh (ex-showroom).