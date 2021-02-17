BMW X3 SportX launched: Affordable X3 petrol variant gets these features

Customers who book the car online before Feb 28 also stand to get benefits. These include the early-bird benefits of Rs 1.5 lakh that brings in few BMW accessories, as well as a Service Inclusive package.

By:February 17, 2021 3:09 PM

BMW India has launched a relatively affordable variant of the X3 SUV. The BMW X3 SportX has been launched in the petrol avatar and it gets a lower price tag of Rs 56.80 lakh, ex-showroom. Customers who book the car online before Feb 28 also stand to get benefits. These include the early-bird benefits of Rs 1.5 lakh that brings in few BMW accessories, as well as a Service Inclusive package. For the next three years or 40,000km, the customer then will not have to pay for any maintenance of the vehicle including oil changes. As for the accessories bit, the customer gets a new Display key, PM 2.5 air filter, wireless charger and LED door projectors. The car is made locally at the brand’s Chennai factory. It comes with LED headlights but these aren’t adaptive like the ones on the Luxury Line.

There though are LED fog lamps, automatic lowering of the left side mirror once reverse is engaged and a panoramic sunroof. Smaller 18-inch alloy wheels as opposed to 19-inchers on the Luxury Line are offered as well. BMW Live Cockpit Plus is being given here as against the Professional option offered with the Luxury Line model. The upholstery is different as well. Customers will get a Hi-Fi music system instead of the Harman Kardon. Aside from this, it shares the specs with the Luxury Line including the three-zone climate control.

The engine is a 2.0-litre TwinPower turbo unit that makes 185hp of power and 385Nm of torque. An 8-speed automatic transmission is being offered and BMW claims a 0-100kmph time of 6.3 seconds. The claimed mileage is 13.17kmpl. Safety-wise, this entry-level model doesn’t lose out on anything and the cabin is secured by eight airbags. All these differences have lead BMW to drop the prices by nearly Rs 5 lakh. The X3 competes with the GLC and Jaguar F-Pace.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

World's lowest-priced electric vehicle: Detel Easy Plus and how it was made

World's lowest-priced electric vehicle: Detel Easy Plus and how it was made

Hyundai's 25 years in India: From Santro and SRK to leading SUV maker

Hyundai's 25 years in India: From Santro and SRK to leading SUV maker

Skoda Kushaq unveil on March 18: Brand's first SUV made for India

Skoda Kushaq unveil on March 18: Brand's first SUV made for India

New Porsche 911 GT3 gets massive wing, 510hp, manual transmission

New Porsche 911 GT3 gets massive wing, 510hp, manual transmission

Honda CB350 RS vs H'ness CB350: Key changes, price difference explained!

Honda CB350 RS vs H'ness CB350: Key changes, price difference explained!

Racing Team India earns 4th place finish in Asian LeMans Series

Racing Team India earns 4th place finish in Asian LeMans Series

India's fastest electric sportsbike: Kabira Mobility launches KM3000 & KM4000 with 150 km range

India's fastest electric sportsbike: Kabira Mobility launches KM3000 & KM4000 with 150 km range

Volkswagen Polo, Vento Turbo Edition launched: Sporty updates now from Rs 6.99 lakh

Volkswagen Polo, Vento Turbo Edition launched: Sporty updates now from Rs 6.99 lakh

Omega Seiki introduces electric three-wheeler with refrigeration for COVID-19 vaccine delivery

Omega Seiki introduces electric three-wheeler with refrigeration for COVID-19 vaccine delivery

F1 2021: Red Bull confirms to run Honda engine technology till 2025

F1 2021: Red Bull confirms to run Honda engine technology till 2025

Honda CB350 RS launched in India: What all you get for Rs 10,000 more than H'ness CB350

Honda CB350 RS launched in India: What all you get for Rs 10,000 more than H'ness CB350

Exclusive! Skoda Kushaq spotted in final testing: Creta, Seltos rival unveil in March 2021

Exclusive! Skoda Kushaq spotted in final testing: Creta, Seltos rival unveil in March 2021

New Honda CB350 Scrambler 2021 India Launch Live: Engine, features, expected price

New Honda CB350 Scrambler 2021 India Launch Live: Engine, features, expected price

Honda CB350 Scrambler India launch today: What to expect

Honda CB350 Scrambler India launch today: What to expect

Mahindra Scorpio gets new S3+ variant: Price, features, specs of the new base model

Mahindra Scorpio gets new S3+ variant: Price, features, specs of the new base model

Next-gen Jaguars to be pure electric: First all-electric Land Rover by 2024

Next-gen Jaguars to be pure electric: First all-electric Land Rover by 2024

Renault Kiger launched in India: Brezza, Magnite rival priced at Rs 5.4 lakh

Renault Kiger launched in India: Brezza, Magnite rival priced at Rs 5.4 lakh

Fastag mandatory from today midnight: No further deadline extensions

Fastag mandatory from today midnight: No further deadline extensions

Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Review | Test Drive India | Express Drives

Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Review | Test Drive India | Express Drives

EESL electric vehicles clock 2 crore km in Delhi: Saved carbon emission, fuel by this much

EESL electric vehicles clock 2 crore km in Delhi: Saved carbon emission, fuel by this much