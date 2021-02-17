BMW X3 SportX launched: Affordable X3 petrol variant gets these features

Customers who book the car online before Feb 28 also stand to get benefits. These include the early-bird benefits of Rs 1.5 lakh that brings in few BMW accessories, as well as a Service Inclusive package.

BMW India has launched a relatively affordable variant of the X3 SUV. The BMW X3 SportX has been launched in the petrol avatar and it gets a lower price tag of Rs 56.80 lakh, ex-showroom. Customers who book the car online before Feb 28 also stand to get benefits. These include the early-bird benefits of Rs 1.5 lakh that brings in few BMW accessories, as well as a Service Inclusive package. For the next three years or 40,000km, the customer then will not have to pay for any maintenance of the vehicle including oil changes. As for the accessories bit, the customer gets a new Display key, PM 2.5 air filter, wireless charger and LED door projectors. The car is made locally at the brand’s Chennai factory. It comes with LED headlights but these aren’t adaptive like the ones on the Luxury Line.

There though are LED fog lamps, automatic lowering of the left side mirror once reverse is engaged and a panoramic sunroof. Smaller 18-inch alloy wheels as opposed to 19-inchers on the Luxury Line are offered as well. BMW Live Cockpit Plus is being given here as against the Professional option offered with the Luxury Line model. The upholstery is different as well. Customers will get a Hi-Fi music system instead of the Harman Kardon. Aside from this, it shares the specs with the Luxury Line including the three-zone climate control.

The engine is a 2.0-litre TwinPower turbo unit that makes 185hp of power and 385Nm of torque. An 8-speed automatic transmission is being offered and BMW claims a 0-100kmph time of 6.3 seconds. The claimed mileage is 13.17kmpl. Safety-wise, this entry-level model doesn’t lose out on anything and the cabin is secured by eight airbags. All these differences have lead BMW to drop the prices by nearly Rs 5 lakh. The X3 competes with the GLC and Jaguar F-Pace.

