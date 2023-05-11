scorecardresearch

BMW X3 M40i launched in India: Priced at Rs 86.50 lakh

The all-new BMW X3 M40i has been launched in India at Rs 86.50 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for this SUV are already open and it will be available in limited numbers.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
BMW India has announced the prices of the first-ever X3 M40i. The all-new BMW X3 M40i has been launched at Rs 86.50 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for this SUV are already open. One can book the BMW X3 M40i for a token amount of Rs 5 lakh on the company’s official website. Imported as a CBU (completely built unit), the X3 M40i will be available in limited numbers. 

BMW X3 M40i: Engine and gearbox

Powering the BMW X3 M40i is a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder in-line petrol engine with M TwinPower Turbo that churns out 355 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to an 8-speed automatic Steptronic sport transmission and it gets paddle shifters as well. The X3 M40i is claimed to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.9 seconds and has a top speed of 250 kmph.

Also Read
BMW X3 M40i: Design and features

In terms of design, the BMW X3 M40i gets some minor cosmetic enhancements that lend it an extra sporty appeal. It features BMW’s M Sport package as standard and gets an M-specific kidney grille, adaptive LED headlights, 20-inch M light alloy wheel and M Sport brakes with red brake calipers. The X3 M40i gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen system, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, ambient lighting and more.

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on the launch, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “Engineered by M, the first-ever BMW X3 M40i xDrive elevates the sporty, modern BMW X3 to the realm of M. Its introduction builds on the enormous success of M powered vehicles and the growing popularity of exclusive M Editions in India.”

First published on: 11-05-2023 at 14:16 IST