BMW X3 M launched in India at Rs 99.9 lakh: X3 SUV gets M specs and styling

All online bookings done for the first-ever BMW X3 M before 31 December 2020 at shop.bmw.in will enjoy a special benefit - an exclusive hospitality experience designed by BMW Excellence Club

BMW India today launched the BMW X3 M in India at a starting price of Rs 99,90,000 (ex-showroom). The first-ever BMW X3 M is now available across BMW dealerships in the country as a completely built-up unit (CBU). BMW India is also offering a special benefit to customers who book their X3 M online before 31 December 2020 at shop.bmw.in – a hospitality experience designed by BMW Excellence Club in collaboration with Isprava luxury villas.

Customers of the X3 M will also avail of BMW Excellence Club membership. A member’s only collective, BMW Excellence Club caters BMW customers through luxury experiences from around the world under four main categories: Bespoke Travel, The High Life, Grandstand, and BMW Privileges.

The addition to the BMW M GmbH line-up in the mid-size Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) segment also marks the arrival of a newly developed six-cylinder in-line engine. The engine generates maximum output of 480 hp from its 3.0-litre displacement, together with peak torque of 600 Nm. It does 0-100 km/h in 4.2 seconds and a top speed of 250 km/h.

The engine is paired with an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic and uses the new M xDrive all-wheel-drive system. The M xDrive system has a rear-wheel bias & offers four driving modes.

The X3 M boasts several safety features such as front, side & head airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including M Dynamic Mode, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Dynamic Brake Control, Dry Braking function, Cruise Control with braking function along with Collision & Pedestrian Warning with City Braking function.

Also available as part of the standard package are Adaptive LED headlights, BMW Live Cockpit Professional, High Beam Assistant & Parking Assistant. M-specific display content can also be shown on the BMW Head-Up Display, projecting driving information onto the windscreen & into the driver’s immediate field of vision.

BMW X3 M is available in six colour options – Donington Grey, Toronto Red, Phytonic Blue, Sophisto Grey, Black Sapphire & Alpine White. The upholstery is available in Leather ‘Vernasca’ Design in Black & Oyster.

