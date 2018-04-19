BMW X3 2018 launched in India at a price of Rs.49.99 lakh: What’s new in BMW’s best selling SUV!

BMW X3 launched in India: BMW has launched the new X3 SUV in India at a price of Rs 49.99 lakh. And there is a good reason for the fanfare surrounding this new BMW that has been on sale in India since 2003 that has so far seen almost 2 all-new generations in its lifetime. For BMW India the X3 is perhaps the biggest volume driver considering that it makes a stronger case than the 3-Series sedan, with more space and features on offer, explaining how BMW have sold almost 15 lakh new X3s in the 14 odd-years that the X3 has been on sale.Available in a locally-produced diesel variant, the all-new BMW X3 is now available at BMW dealerships from today onwards. The petrol variant will be launched later in 2018.



Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “BMW X3 established the premium mid-size sports activity vehicle segment in India and became a trailblazer with its modern character. The all-new BMW X3 is set to write the next chapter in its success story with an even more striking, dynamic design language, powerful yet efficient drive systems and luxurious equipment. Practical both on and off road, the all-new BMW X3 is fully equipped for the most diverse driving demands, combining everything you need for wherever your day takes you.”

Cosmetically the new BMW X3 has been given an entire ground-up rework, which means that an array of changes have been made to ensure that the X3 looks contemporary getting a slightly more aggressive design as a result. The headlamps and the grill have now been separated. This new design philosophy will set the X3 apart from its siblings like the X5 and the BMW 5-Series, both of which get the BMW signature squint. It still sports the BMW Kidney grill, although the new X3 ‘s grill is a lot larger than the outgoing model. In addition, the new X3 gets a rounder profile and a full LED hexagonal fog lamp cluster. e new X3 also gets a larger standard wheel size at 18-inches with the top of the line model brandishing a set of 21”s.

The focus for BMW has been the inside of the new BMW X3, BMW has gone a long way to ensuring that the new design philosophy that has been seen on other cars is applied on the new 2018 BMW X3. Interestingly, the new X3 drops the inbuilt screen in the dashboard but one on the top instead of gesture control. The infotainment also features connectivity options like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard. Upon size by 56 mms now the new X3 is more spacious than its predecessors with a lot more space for both front and rear passengers and more boot space. In addition, the new X3 will also get customizable interior lighting, as well as, heads-up display that has colour readout instead of the usual single colour HUDs we’ve seen till date.The all-new BMW X3 is available in two diesel variants.

The two-litre four-cylinder diesel engine of BMW X3 xDrive 20d produces an output of 190 hp and a maximum torque of 400 Nm between 1,750 – 2,500 rpm. Which gets the SUV from0-100 km / hr in just 8 seconds. The eight-speed Steptronic automatic handles transmission duties on both cars.

BMW have their work cut out with the new X3, which will take on the very serious competition in the form of the Audi Q5, the Volvo XC60 and the one to beat in this segment the Mercedes-Benz GLC. As of now, it would seem that the BMW has what it takes on paper to take on any of these three luxury SUVs with this refresh bringing to par if not over par.

The ex-showroom price is as follows–

BMW X3 xDrive 20d Expedition : INR 49, 99,000

BMW X3 xDrive 20d Luxury Line : INR 56, 70,000