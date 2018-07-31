BMW X1 sDrive20d M Sport launched in India at Rs 41.50 lakh: Volvo XC40 rival gets new features

BMW India has introduced the front-wheel-drive sDrive20d variant of the X1 in M-Sport trim starting at Rs 41.50 Lakh (ex-showroom India). What you get for the extra beans is an M Aerodynamic package that features a front bumper with larger vents and a rear bumper with an integrated diffuser that helps decrease the coefficient of drag marginally. That aside, the M-Sport trim also gets an assortment of accessories that include side-skirts, body-coloured additional cladding on the wheel arches to make the wheel gaps less prominent. The Kidney Grille gets gloss black slats and M-Division runners on the door sills. The X-1 M-Sport will also get 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamps and LED DRLs which are standard across all variants of the X1.

In terms of the interiors, the X1 sDrive20d M Sport gets 2-zone automatic climate control, ambient lighting, multi-function sports leather steering wheel with head-up display and a panoramic sunroof. The X1 comes with a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with iDrive, Navigation, BMW Apps and Apple CarPlay connectivity as standard and one can expect the same set of features on the M-Sport trim as well. Under the hood, the X1 sDrive20d M-Sport is powered by the same 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder, turbocharged diesel engine that makes 187 bhp and 400 Nm of torque, between 1750-2500 rpm! The drivetrain is paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission featuring launch control and paddle shifters. In terms of safety equipment, the BMW e X1 sDrive20d M Sport includes 6 airbags, ABS with Brake Assist, Dynamic Stability Control, traction control, ISOFIX child safety seat anchors and run-flat tyres.

The BMW X1 is the smallest of the BMW SUVs and takes on the likes of the Mercedes Benz GLA and the Audi Q3. However, the toughest competitor for the Germans in this segment is the Volvo XC40, which was launched at a price of Rs 39.90 lakh far undercutting the German competition. The addition of the M-Sport trim to the X1 lineup with additional styling cues should help the German compact SUV strengthen its competitiveness in the market.