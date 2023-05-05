scorecardresearch

BMW X1 sDrive 18i M Sport launched; Priced at Rs 48.90 lakh

The new X1 sDrive 18i M Sport gets electrical seat adjustment for the front passengers and rear seat adjustment up to 130mm.

Written by Arushi Rawat
It is to be noted that the M Sport trim is now available on the petrol X1. Previously, it was only available on the diesel X1.

BMW has launched the X1 sDrive 18i M Sport trim in India at Rs 48.90 lakh, ex-showroom slotting it right in the middle of the X1 line-up. Apart from bearing the same powertrain and a lot of similar features from the xLine trim, the X1 sDrive 18i M Sport gets active seat adjustment for front passengers and a Harman Kardon-tuned sound system as well.

BMW X1 sDrive 18i M Sport: Design

The new X1 sDrive 18i M Sport trim sports an M Sport-specific body kit and gets M-specific front and rear bumpers, gloss black slats in the kidney grilles, and M-specific 18-inch alloy wheels. Blacked-out window surrounds and roof rails are also part of the kit. The M Sport trim is also available in M Portimao Blue and Storm Bay Grey body paint colours.

It is to be noted that the M Sport trim is now available on the petrol X1. Previously, it was only available on the diesel X1. While the diesel is limited to the M Sport trim, the petrol is available on both – xLine and M Sport.

BMW X1 sDrive 18i M Sport: Interior and features

The new X1 sDrive 18i M Sport gets electrical seat adjustment for the front passengers and rear seat adjustment up to 130mm. The cabin boasts of M Sport steering wheel with shift paddles as well as an anthracite headliner.

In terms of features, the new trim gets a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.7-inch infotainment touchscreen running iDrive 8 operating system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and wireless charging. Over the xLine trim, the M Sport gets a 12-speaker system tuned by Harmon Kardon.

BMW X1 sDrive 18i M Sport: Engine

The X1 sDrive 18i M Sport is powered by a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder engine churning 136hp and 230Nm of torque, while being mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. With power sent to the front wheels, the petrol X1 claims to clock 0-100kmph sprint in 9.2 seconds, and it has an ARAI-claimed fuel efficiency of 16.13kpl.

The BMW X1 rivals the Mercedes-Benz GLA priced between Rs 48.50 lakh – 52.70 lakh, the Audi Q3 priced between Rs 44.89 lakh-50.39 lakh and the Volvo XC40 costs Rs 46.40 lakh.

First published on: 05-05-2023 at 16:34 IST