BMW X1 mid-lifecycle facelift revealed: Gets new plug-in hybrid model

BMW’s smallest and most popular global SUV/crossover the BMW X1 has been given a facelift with cosmetic upgrades, new tech and a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) for the global market.

Until now, the BMW X1 PHEV was reserved for the Chinese market, but with the new update, BWM has decided to offer the new PHEV version globally. BMW sold around 2.88 lakh units of the X1 last year globally, but the updates are quite mild. As the Chinese market is the largest for BMW and for the automotive sector, changes have been made to adhere more to the market’s preferences, for example, the BMW signature kidney grille is now larger, similar to the ones found on its elder siblings; X3, X4, X5 and X7. The headlamps have been reshaped and the front and rear bumpers have been tweaked as well. The exhaust tips have also been enlarged by 20mm.

On the inside, the interior has also been revised with new materials and upholstery to improve finish quality. The X1 will come with a new optional ambient lighting package with six colour instead of the three available in the current model, an option of a 6.5-inch, 8.8-inch or a 10.2-inch infotainment screen which are carried over from the previous model.

The M Sport model has also been given styling updates with larger air intakes on the front bumper and a lowered ride height by 10mm. it gets larger brake discs with new exterior colours and alloy wheel design options.

As for engine options, all engines remain identical, but the global models will get an addition PHEV option as the xDrive25e that uses a three-cylinder petrol engine to power the front wheels while an electric motor sends power to the rear wheels for an all-wheel-drive system. The hybrid system uses a 9.7kWh battery pack. The engine is tuned to churn out 125hp and 220Nm of torque, while the electric motor assists with an additional 95hp and 151Nm of torque. The X1 is claimed to be able to cover 50kms on electric power, however, it is yet to be verified. BMW will put the xDrive25e into production only by March 2020. BMW has also added a new BMW X1 xDrive25i version which is capable of 231hp and accelerates from 0-100kmph in 6.5 seconds.

In India, BMW currently assembles the X1 and offers it with a 2.0-litre diesel and petrol engine options with prices starting from Rs 35 lakh. The facelift is only expected to arrive no earlier than next year, however, no official statement has been made by BMW India as of now, nor has the manufacturer mentioned any plans to introduce the hybrid model in India. The BMW X1 competes against the Mercedes-Benz GLA, Audi Q3 and the Volvo XC40 in India.