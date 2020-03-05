BMW X1 facelift launched at Rs 35.9 lakh: What this new luxury compact SUV offers

The new X1 has been launched with BS6 petrol and diesel engines along with new features and a mild update to the design.

By:Published: March 5, 2020 1:05:45 PM

BMW India has launched the updated version of its entry-level luxury SUV, the X1 in India. The prices of the updated model with new features and BS6 compliant engines start at Rs 35.9 lakh (ex-showroom) and will be offered in three variants SportX, XLine and M Sport. The 2020 MY BWM X1 also gets a mildly updated exterior with new headlamps and a larger front kidney grille.

The X1 has been launched in India with a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine which develops 192hp and 280Nm of torque. The diesel engine on offer is also a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder unit which is good for 190hp and 400Nm of torque. The petrol engines will be offered with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic while the diesel engine comes mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission and the X1 is no longer available in India with BMW xDrive all-wheel-drive system.

The X1 now gets all LED lighting setup. The headlamps are new and come with C-shaped LED DRLs. The tail lamps are also all LEDs with a new design. BMW claims that the boot space in the X1 is segment-leading with over 30 to 40 litres more than what its rivals offer. In the cabin, the X1 gets a new 8.8-inch infotainment system which is now a touchscreen system and it comes with BMW’s latest iDrive user interface. BMW will also offer the X1 with a new list of colour options.

The BMW X1 petrol model is offered in two variants, the sDrive20i SportX is priced at Rs 35.9 lakh while the sDrive20i xLine is priced at Rs 38.7 lakh. The diesel option is also offered in two variants, sDrive20d xLine which costs Rs 39.9 lakh while the top of the line sDrive20d M Sport is priced at Rs 42.9 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom pan India. Before being discontinued, the previous BMW X1 was priced between Rs 38.5-45.7 lakh. However, BMW’s pricing of the new X1 is lower than before. The X1’s main rivals in the Indian market are the Audi Q3, Volvo XC40 and the Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class which will make its arrival in a new-generation from soon.

