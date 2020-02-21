BMW X1 facelift India launch on March 5: 8 series, X6 also listed on website

BMW will be launching the updated X1 compact SUV, while the X6 and the 8 Series Grand Coupe are now listed on the company’s official website which means their arrival is also imminent.

To rival the all-new and upcoming Mercedes-Benz GLA and the Volvo XC40, BMW will launch an updated version of the X1 compact SUV in India on March 5. The new X1 will feature new BS6 compliant engines, styling changes on the exterior and will add more features to the list. However, the price is expected to rise above the Rs 40 lakh mark (ex-showroom) to start with.

BMW India will be launching the new X1 with 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines with an option of xDrive all-wheel-drive as well. The engines will continue to be offered with an 8-speed automatic transmission. Mechanically, the X1 will remain largely unchanged but cosmetically, there are a few differences. The 2020 model year BMW X1 will get new LED headlamps with C-shaped LED DRLs. The front kidney grille is now larger like most modern BMWs and it will get a restyled front bumper. There will also be new colour options for the X1 to be opted with. The interior although will not see much change. The new element in the cabin is the touchscreen 10.25-inch infotainment system with BMW’s latest-generation iDrive user interface.

Currently, the older X1 model is priced between Rs 38.5 – 45.7 lakh (ex-showroom). With the new updated model, we expect the compact SUV to eclipse the Rs 40 lakh barrier to start with due to the emission norm compliance and added features.

Along with the updated X1, BMW has updated its website with two new models that have been expected at Indian shores for some time. The BMW India official website lists the latest generation X6 SUV with its large illuminated front grille, and the 8 Series Gran Coupe. The X6 will rival the recently introduced Audi Q8 and the upcoming Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe. The 8 Series Gran Coupe, on the other hand, has no direct rival in the Indian market as Audi does not sell the A7 in India. However, should BMW introduce the M package, it would be a mighty rival to the Audi RS7 and the Mercedes-AMG 63 GT 4-door. BMW has not stated when the launch of the X6 and the 8 Series Gran Coupe will be officially launched, but with the updated website suggests that it is imminent.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.