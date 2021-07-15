BMW X1 20i Tech Edition launched at Rs 43 lakh: HUD, wireless charging & more

BMW India Financial Services is offering low monthly equated installments starting Rs34,999, assured buyback of up to 4 years and flexible end of term options.

BMW India today launched the new BMW X1 20i Tech Edition in the country at a starting price of Rs 44 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Locally-produced at BMW Group Plant in Chennai, there will be limited units of the exclusive edition which can now be booked at shop.bmw.in. BMW India offers 3 years / 40,000 km service and warranty package for the new BMW X1. The Tech Edition will come in two colours – Alpine White, Phytonic Blue (Metallic) with Sensatec Oyster Black upholstery.

It comes powered by a two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine of the BMW X1 sDrive20i that produces an output of 192 hp and maximum torque of 280 Nm at 1,350 – 4,600 rpm. The engine is paired with a seven-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission.

It is available with steering wheel paddle shifters and cruise control with braking function as standard. Ambitious drivers can achieve maximum acceleration through its Launch Control for optimised traction from a standstill. The driver can change the driving character of the vehicle by choosing between different driving modes – ECO PRO, Comfort, Sport.

The front of the SUV boasts an imposing appearance with a larger BMW grille and air intakes as well as LED headlights with LED fog lamps. The rear design underscores the car’s width with wraparound LED rear lights. It gets new 18-inch alloys.

The cabin is highlighted by a large Panorama Glass Roof. It gets ambient lighting with six dimmable designs, electrical seat adjustment for both driver (with memory function) and passenger, and reclinable rear seats. Folding down the 40:20:40 split backrest increases boot capacity from 500 litres to 1,550 litres.

BMW India Financial Services is offering low monthly equated installments starting Rs34,999, assured buyback of up to 4 years and flexible end of term options. With the ‘Drive Now Pay Later’ offer, customers have no EMI’s for first three months.

