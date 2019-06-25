BMW Vision M Next Concept: Plug-in hybrid autonomous car with 600hp showcases ‘future of sporty driving’

BMW has just revealed the Vision M Next Concept and we're thinking - could this be a more powerful successor to the i8? The i8 debuted in 2014, followed by the i3 the next year, highlighting BMW's progress in the electrification of cars. And now, the Vision M Next Concept is here, showcasing the BMW's future of battery-powered vehicles. Unveiled at BMW's NextGen conference in Munich, the Vision M Next Concept does share some visual details with the i8. But the latest BMW concept introduces what the company calls its "D+ACES" building blocks of the future.

D+ACES - these initials stand for design and autonomous driving, connectivity, electrification, and services. The Vision M Next Concept distinguishes itself from the i8 through unique colour blocking at both front and rear, which are finished matte neon 'Thrilling Orange' paint. The overall paint job with silk-matte 'Cast Silver' metallic colour is working rather very well for it.

There is, of course, the signature kidney grille and takes up a significant portion of the front end. The Vision M Next Concept marks the debut of Laser Wire light tech, which BMW describes as "a single wafer-thin glass fiber that produces an abstract ECG trace of a heartbeat fashioned with pin-sharp precision."

Powering the M Next Concept is a four-cylinder petrol-electric hybrid powertrain producing a total output of 600 horsepower, which gives it a 0-100 km/h sprint time capability of 3.0 seconds and a top speed of 300 km/h. It also gets a "BOOST+" function that adds extra oomph at the push of a button. The M Next Concept can do 100 km/h on pure electric driving.

“The BMW Vision M NEXT provides a glimpse into the future of sporty driving,” says Adrian van Hooydonk, Senior Vice President BMW Group Design.

“Where the BMW Vision iNEXT illustrated how autonomous driving is set to transform life on board our vehicles, the BMW Vision M NEXT demonstrates how state-of-the-art technology can also make the experience of driving yourself purer and more emotionally engaging. In both models, the focus is firmly on the people inside. Design and technology make ‘EASE’ and ‘BOOST’ experiences more natural and more intense.”