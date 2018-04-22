BMW teases its first electric SUV: BMW iX3 to debut at 2018 Beijing Motor Show

German automaker BMW has confirmed the global unveiling of its first ever electric SUV and will reveal its BMW iX3 concept SUV at the upcoming 2018 Beijing Motor Show. BMW iX3 is the first electric SUV that will join the BMW 'i' brand that already has the BMW i3 and BMW i8 being sold globally. BMW had earlier announced its plans to launch 25 new electric vehicles by 2025 and company now plans to launch the electric version of its popular BMW X3 SUV. This will be followed by BMW iNEXT and BMW i4 electric vehicles.

Earlier in March 2018, Harald Krüger, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG had said, "Over the course of the year, we will present a number of pure-electric concept vehicles that will all go into series production, like: The first all-electric BMW – the iX3. Our new technology flagship, the BMW iNEXT, the captivating BMW i Vision Dynamics, which I just announced in Geneva as the BMW i4. We will produce both the iNEXT and the BMW i4 in Germany."

BMW has already started teasing its new electric SUV concept and recently tweeted a video of its signature front grille. The teaser video does not showcase the car but BMW iX3's new front grille is evident. Expect the BMW iX3 to feature the BMW's fifth generation electric powertrain. BMW iX3 will take on the likes of Jaguar I-Pace and Audi e-Tron. Mercedes-Benz is also expected to showcase the production version of the Mercedes-Benz Concept EQ electric SUV soon.

BMW has confirmed that the iX3 SUV will go on sale globally in 2020. Starting 2020, BMW is also confident that the company will be able to fit all model series with any type of drivetrain. "There is more to come: In 2020, BMW will launch the iX3. More on that soon at the auto show in Beijing. 2019 will see the first pure electric MINI. The first MINI plug-in hybrid – the Countryman – is already proving very popular. As an urban brand, MINI is practically made for e-mobility," added Krüger.