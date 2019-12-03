Now pay less for BMW repairs! BMW Smart Repair and its benefits explained

Worried about paying a hefty amount to get your dented BMW fixed? Well, fret not! The German automaker has now introduced 'BMW Smart Repairs' across its service centres in India. Under this, the company promises faster repairs along with a reduction in costs for the medium as well as small sizes repairs. The company says that in order to ensure the same, latest technology along with tools will be used in order to carry out repairs in a targeted area without replacing a bigger part.

The BMW Smart Repair is going to include jobs related to body as well as paint. These will also include dents, spot paint job, headlight, plastic parts, leather works along with alloy wheels. The company says that the repairs under this new technology will be carried out in sync with the brand's standard guidelines through trained technicians and of course, by using genuine BMW tools and equipment.

Rudratej Singh, President and Chief Executive Officer, BMW Group India said, “At BMW we always look for smart solutions to delight our customers by providing first-class service and an uncompromising driving experience at all times. State-of-the-art BMW dealerships ensure a superior ownership experience driven by quality and efficiency. For our customers, time is a precious asset. Their favourite BMW should always be ready for the road. BMW Smart Repair follows a technology driven, targeted approach to ensure quality BMW service for small and medium repairs instead of replacing whole parts. It significantly reduces service related costs and turn-around time, so our customers can enjoy complete peace of mind. Whether the job is big or small, they know that their BMW will receive the finest care.”