BMW reveals iNext SUV: X5’s Electric cousin with a fold-away steering wheel, 600 kms range launching in 2021!



BMW has revealed the Vision iNext concept, which previews an electric SUV with advanced autonomous systems that will go on sale in 2021 and will provide the “building blocks” for the BMW Group’s future.BMW has pulled the wraps of the Vision iNext Concept, an all-electric SUV that will go on sale, globally, in 2021 with a host of advanced autonomous features. Forming the building blocks of the future of the BMW group.

The Vision iNext has been proposed as an electric alternative to an X5-ish size of SUV, with serious autonomous, electric and connected vehicle technologies on board. Technology that will be the future of BMW DNA. Internally, BMW refers to the SUV as Project i 2.0’, a reference to the firm’s original 2007 electric concept car that previewed its electric I range. Despite its exterior profile, the Vision iNext is likely to be more akin to the X7 in terms of in terms of interior space thanks to its electric architecture, with hub-mounted front and rear motors and batteries keeping the weight low in the floor pan.

Visually, the iNext represent the future of BMW design language with slim LED headlights and a bolder take on their signature Kidney Grill, which will also house what BMW calls an ‘intelligent panel’ for all the sensors it will require for autonomous driving. A semi-luminous design grill cover hints at the system the grille houses. Although the stand apart features for the BMW iNext will be its sub-4 second 0-100 time and a proposed range of over 600km on a single charge. The BMW will also have an autonomous mode with the steering folding away to create more space in the cabin alongside a boost mode which put the driver in control! How much autonomy the iNext will depend on the country that it is in. That said, don’t expect India to get any level of autonomy with our government in vehement opposition of the technology.