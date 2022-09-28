BMW reveals all-new XM Performance SUV, first hybrid new-gen M car

It is the first M car to feature a V8 petrol engine and a powerful electric motor in a plug-in hybrid configuration.

BMW has finally revealed the all-new XM Performance SUV, the first hybrid model of the brand. As BMW moves away from pure internal combustion engines, the XM will be the first in a line-up of new-gen M cars with electrified powertrains.

It is the first M car to feature a V8 petrol engine and a powerful electric motor in a plug-in hybrid configuration. In December 2022, the BMW Group Plant Spartanburg in US will begin production of the BMW XM. It is expected to reach dealers worldwide in mid-2023.

Under the bonnet, there is a M Hybrid drive system that pairs M’s 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 with a gearbox-mounted electric motor to give the SUV a combined output of 644bhp and 800 Nm of peak torque. According to the company, there is also an even more powerful variant on the way – the XM Label Red – with a combined 738bhp and 1,000 Nm.

This all-new XM Performance SUV is able to clock 0-100 kmph in just 4.3 seconds, having a claimed top speed of 250 kmph. In addition to the all-electric driving, the XM offers a claimed range of up to 88 km with its onboard 25.7 kWh battery pack.

An adaptive M damper system is mounted on the XM’s double wishbone front and five-link rear suspensions. Also standard on the SUV is active roll stabilisation and integrated active steering, a first for BMW M cars.

The SUV sports a sophisticated BMW kidney grille and split headlamps. The side profile remains unchanged with a receding window line and prominent squared wheel arches. The design is completed by unique 21-inch alloy wheels, with options up to 23 inches.

The interior is finished with dual-tone brown and blue upholstery, while the digital instrument cluster and touchscreen is housed within a single-piece curved display.

For any BMW M GmbH high-performance vehicle, the BMW XM offers the largest selection of driver assistance systems, which includes Front Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning including lane return with steering assistance, the Evasion Assistant, Alertness Assistant and Speed Limit Info system.

The BMW XM also features smartphone integration for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as an eSIM designed for 5G mobile technology.