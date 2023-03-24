scorecardresearch

BMW R18 Transcontinental launched in India at Rs 31.50 lakh

The R18 Transcontinental is powered by the same 1,802cc, air- and oil-cooled boxer engine that produces 91hp and 158Nm mated to a  6-speed gearbox. Riding modes include – Rain, Roll and Rock. 

Written by Arushi Rawat
BMW R18 Transcontinental
The BMW R 18 Transcontinental can be had in five colours.

BMW Motorrad has launched the R18 Transcontinental at a staggering price of Rs. 31.50 lakh, ex-showroom, India. The Transcontinental is now the most expensive R18 in the manufacturer’s India line-up. The base BMW R18 is priced at Rs. 19.90 lakh, the R 18 First Edition costs Rs 22.55 lakh and the R18 Classic First Edition Rs 24 lakh. 

The BMW R18 Transcontinental gets a large handlebar-mounted fairing with a windscreen for its touring capabilities. The motorcycle also gets body-coloured panniers, a topbox and wind deflectors. It gets alloy wheels and a pillion seat as standard.

The BMW R18 Transcontinental gets four circular analogue gauges and a 10.25-inch TFT screen, complemented with a Marshall Gold Series Stage 2 sound system, with six speakers and a subwoofer. The bike is customisable as per a buyer’s preference using the BMW Motorrad Accessories range. Other standard features include Active Cruise Control (ACC) – adjusts the speed according to vehicles in front of it using radar sensors – Automatic Stability Control, Dynamic Engine Brake Control, Hill-Start Control, Keyless Ride and an adaptive LED headlamp.

The BMW R 18 Transcontinental can be had in five colours – Black Storm Metallic, Gravity Blue Metallic, Manhattan Metallic Matte, Option 719 Mineral White Metallic and Option 719 Galaxy Dust Metallic/Titan Silver 2 Metallic.

BMW R18 Transcontinental Engine

The R18 Transcontinental is powered by the same 1,802cc, air- and oil-cooled boxer engine that produces 91hp and 158Nm mated to a  6-speed gearbox. Riding modes include – Rain, Roll and Rock. 

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 24-03-2023 at 08:00 IST