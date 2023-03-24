BMW R18 Transcontinental launched in India at Rs 31.50 lakh

The R18 Transcontinental is powered by the same 1,802cc, air- and oil-cooled boxer engine that produces 91hp and 158Nm mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Riding modes include – Rain, Roll and Rock.

BMW Motorrad has launched the R18 Transcontinental at a staggering price of Rs. 31.50 lakh, ex-showroom, India. The Transcontinental is now the most expensive R18 in the manufacturer’s India line-up. The base BMW R18 is priced at Rs. 19.90 lakh, the R 18 First Edition costs Rs 22.55 lakh and the R18 Classic First Edition Rs 24 lakh.

The BMW R18 Transcontinental gets a large handlebar-mounted fairing with a windscreen for its touring capabilities. The motorcycle also gets body-coloured panniers, a topbox and wind deflectors. It gets alloy wheels and a pillion seat as standard.

The BMW R18 Transcontinental gets four circular analogue gauges and a 10.25-inch TFT screen, complemented with a Marshall Gold Series Stage 2 sound system, with six speakers and a subwoofer. The bike is customisable as per a buyer’s preference using the BMW Motorrad Accessories range. Other standard features include Active Cruise Control (ACC) – adjusts the speed according to vehicles in front of it using radar sensors – Automatic Stability Control, Dynamic Engine Brake Control, Hill-Start Control, Keyless Ride and an adaptive LED headlamp.

The BMW R 18 Transcontinental can be had in five colours – Black Storm Metallic, Gravity Blue Metallic, Manhattan Metallic Matte, Option 719 Mineral White Metallic and Option 719 Galaxy Dust Metallic/Titan Silver 2 Metallic.

BMW R18 Transcontinental Engine

The R18 Transcontinental is powered by the same 1,802cc, air- and oil-cooled boxer engine that produces 91hp and 158Nm mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Riding modes include – Rain, Roll and Rock.