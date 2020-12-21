BMW, MINI cars to get expensive from January 2021: Price hike explained

BMW Group India is set to increase prices across all its cars under the BMW and MINI brands. The company has announced that the price hike will come into effect starting 4th January next year.

BMW Group India today announced that it will soon introduce the revised 2021 pricing for all BMW and MINI models effective 4th January 2021. Prices will increase by up to 2% across the portfolio. The range of locally produced cars in India include the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, BMW 3 Series, BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo, BMW 5 Series, BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo, BMW 7 Series, BMW X1, BMW X3, BMW X4, BMW X5, BMW X7, and MINI Countryman. The most affordable BMW in India is the 2 Series Gran Coupe which is priced at Rs 39.3 lakh (ex-showroom).

“In an unprecedented year, BMW Group India has been focused on providing best-in-class products and unparalleled services to its esteemed clientele. From 4 January 2021, BMW Group India will introduce the new pricing for BMW and MINI portfolio, increasing the prices marginally by up to 2% to offset the increasing input costs,” Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said.

“This will ensure that customer satisfaction, dealer profitability, and sustainable growth, which are fundamentals of a successful business, remain strong. BMW Group India will continue to set uncompromising standards in the luxury auto industry and create customer delight.”

BMW dealerships also display BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe, BMW X6, BMW Z4, BMW M2 Competition, BMW M5 Competition, BMW M8 Coupe, BMW X3 M and BMW X5 M which are available in the country as completely built-up units (CBU). MINI dealerships also display the MINI 3-door, MINI 5-door, MINI Convertible, MINI Clubman and MINI John Cooper Works Hatch as completely built-up units (CBU).

BMW India’s activities in India include a manufacturing plant in Chennai, a parts warehouse in Mumbai, a training centre in Gurugram NCR, and the development of a dealer organisation across metropolitan centres of the country. Currently, BMW Group India has over 80 touchpoints in the Indian market.

