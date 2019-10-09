BMW M8 Gran Coupe and Competition Pack unveiled: More than 600hp on offer

The BMW M8 Gran Coupe is finally here and the Bavarians have thrown in the Competition Pack as well. The 4.4-litre Twinpower Turbocharged V8 powered models are tuned to develop 600hp as standard while the Competition model turns that knob up to 625hp. The Grand Coupe is the four-door version of the 8-Series and the proper M powered versions was anticipated ever since they were introduced. Both the standard and the competition packs of the M8 Gran Coupe offer 750Nm of torque which is sent to the xDrive all-wheel-drive system through the 8-speed M Steptronic automatic transmission. With the Active M Differential, the xDrive system allows for selectable 4WD, 4WD Sport and 2WD with pure rear-wheel drive which also deactivates the traction control entirely.

In terms of acceleration, the M8 Gran Coupe sprints from 0 to 100 km/h 3.3 seconds, while the Competition is able to shave a full tenth off that time. The M8 Grand Coupe is built with a carbon-fibre construction with a full carbon-fibre roof, which brings the weight of the car down and also brings down the centre of gravity allowing the car to be more agile through the bends.

BMW will be debuting the M8 Gran Coupe globally at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show, following which it will go on sale in April 2020 worldwide with the First Edition models. The M8 Gran Coupe’s direct rivals come from its German competitors in the form of the Mercedes-AMG GT four-door coupe and the Audi RS7 Sportback.