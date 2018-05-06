BMW likely to introduce M7: A more powerful M-Division 7-Series

BMW has applied for a trademark of a new nameplate - M7 - with the United State Patent and Trademark Office. By the sound of it, it seems that the German marque may be working on an M-Division version of its flagship saloon 7-Series. The trademark dug up by Bimmerfest indicates towards the possibility of a BMW M7, which if the brand actually builds, won't be a glorified sticker and badge. Not like there isn't already a hot BMW 7-Series in existence already. We're talking of course of the BMW 760i that packs 600 hp delivered by its 6.0-litre turbo-charged V12 engine and it isn't cheap either. But perhaps BMW believes there's an appetite for more.

It is not clear yet whether the BMW M7 moniker will be used on a future high-performance production vehicle. BMW has had the rights to the M7 name in the US in the past as well, quite recently in fact - from April 24, 2012, to April 24, 2018. BMW actually waited for three days for the rights to the trademark get lapsed and then filed for a new one.

And BMW has been trying to push away rumours for a possible M-Division 7-Series. The brand believes that M-badged cars are expected to actually be taken the track, but that isn't something a 7-Series owner would be into.

BMW already offers two options for folks looking for a more performance-oriented 7-Series. The Alpina B7 features a subtly sporty appearance and packs a biturbo 4.4-litre V8 with 600 hp. If someone wants to spend even more, there's the M760i. Considering these two and the expectations of a typical 7-Series buyer, there doesn't seem to be a lot of room for an M7. But they did renew the trademark rights. Perhaps just to keep the window open.