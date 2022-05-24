BMW M50 Jahre edition unveiled

Limited edition, one-of-a-kind design features, market-explicit configuration: to stamp the beginning of its 6th decade of presence, BMW M GmbH is offering M fans all around the world a selective assortment of rarities in view of its elite sports cars in the premium mid-range segment.

During these weeks and months, on 24 May 1972, BMW M GmbH is celebrating its first five decades of its existence. Exactly 50 years ago later to the day the partnership agreement for BMW was signed. A collection of exclusive edition models is being presented by BMW M GmbH to mark its anniversary. The BMW M 50 Jahre edition based on the ongoing generation of the best model series throughout the entire existence of BMW M GmbH.

Around the world, the model designations BMW M3 and BMW M4 are inseparable from elite execution in the premium mid-range segment. Edition models come with a straight six-cylinder engine with up to 375 kW/510 hp, M TwinPower Turbo technology, and high-revving characteristics.

Contingent upon the model variant, its power is moved to the rear tires through a 6-speed manual transmission or a 8-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic, or completely fluidly conveyed to every one of the four wheels using M xDrive innovation.

The exclusive character of the edition models is the consequence of a market-explicit setup with novel design features and a strictly predetermined number of units for each situation. Along these lines, captivating rarities are made for the main car markets around the world

For the exterior paintwork of the edition vehicles, style-characterizing colors from the historical backdrop of BMW M GmbH are being reissued. These are supplemented by M-produced wheels in a likewise exclusive colour plan and striking accents in the interior.

In Europe and other chosen sales regions, BMW M GmbH is offering an exclusive edition of the BMW M4 Coupe to mark its anniversary. The two-door BMW M 50 Jahre release comes in the exterior colors Carbon Black, Macao Blue, Brands Hatch Gray, Imola Red and San Marino Blue. Their expressive appearance is upgraded by 19-inch M produced wheels on the front axle and 20-inch wheels on the rear axle featuring a twofold design, which are being presented for the first time in the colours Orbit Gray Matt and Gold Bronze matt.

Furthermore, a correspondingly predetermined number of version vehicles of the BMW M4 Coupe are being delivered for the Chinese car market and available in the exterior paint finishes Fire Orange and Stratus Gray. This colour determination connects with the way that the anniversary of BMW M GmbH is being celebrated in China in the Year of the Tiger. The M produced wheels on these vehicles are done in matt Orbit Gray related to the Fire Orange body tone and in matt Gold Bronze related to the Stratus Gray exterior paint finish.

In the interior of all edition vehicles in light of the BMW M4 Coupe, door sill panels bearing the lettering “edition 50 Jahre BMW M”, a metal plaque on the mid console area with the lettering “M4 Edition 50 Jahre BMW M” and a relating engrave on the headrests of the standard M sports seats and the discretionary M carbon bucket seats for driver and front passenger hint at the anniversary.

The edition model based on the BMW M3 Sedan was planned solely for the US and Canadian automotive markets. There is a decision of five exterior paint finishes up for the 500 models of the four-door elite execution sports car available there, every one of which is suggestive of one of its five ancestors: from Cinnebar Red to Techno Violet, Interlagos Blue and Fire Orange to Limerock Gray.

All body tones are joined with M forged wheels in Orbit Gray matt and chosen BMW M Performance Parts. The parts, which are propelled by racing as far as plan and innovation and similarly included in the range of equipment available for the anniversary edition likewise involve the BMW M Performance front splitter Carbon, the BMW M Performance rear spoiler Carbon and the BMW M Performance tailpipe manages Carbon/Titanium.