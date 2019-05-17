BMW M5 Edition 35 introduced, celebrates over three decades of the high-performance sedan

In 1979, BMW introduced a performance-oriented version of the 5-Series badged as the M535i. But the ‘M5’ that we know of today did not go into production until 1984. It was the first time a four-door comfortable and functional family saloon combined with sports-car-like driving dynamics and high performance was conceived.

The E28 5-Series was kitted out with the in-line 6-cylinder engine from the M1 mid-engined sportscar with throttle bodies on each cylinder, spawning the first ever ‘M5’. At the time it was dubbed as the fastest production sedan in the world with 282hp at its disposal, 9bhp more than in the mid-engine sports car.

2019 marks the 35th anniversary of the E28 M5, which is why BMW felt that a celebration was necessary. In order to commemorate the occasion, BMW has issued a limited production run model of 350 units of the latest generation F90 model M5 called ‘Edition 35’ and will be available globally from July 2019.

The standard M5 is equipped with a 4.4-litre, twin-turbo, V8 that generates around 600bhp. While a tauter version called the M5 Competition takes that power output all the way to 625hp. For the Edition 35, BMW decided that 625hp is what the car needs along with 750Nm of torque with the ‘M xDrive’ all-wheel-drive. Transmission duties remain with the 8-speed ‘M’ tuned trans-axle automatic with the Active M Differential and specially tuned suspension. 0-100kmph will take 3.3 seconds, with 200kmph can be easily achieved in 10.8 seconds.

All of these changes and numbers, however, are identical to the F90 M5 Competition. The BMW M5 Edition 35 differentiates itself cosmetically from the standard ‘Competition’ model. The M5 Edition 35 features Frozen Dark Grey II metallic paint infused with pigments that create a silk matte look for the exterior paint. It sits of are 20-inch M light alloy Y-spoke in Graphite Grey, the M brake callipers are high gloss black instead of usual blue with no badge at the back of the car. The seats are finishes in Merino black full leather with beige stitching with a carbon-fibre finished centre console with gold anodized aluminium on the instrument cluster and door trims. The door sills plates contain the words “M5 Edition 35 Jahre”. The dials in front of the driver are tweaked in a new geometric shape. The Executive Package and M Driver’s Package that is offered as options is equipped as standard equipment.