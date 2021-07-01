BMW M5 Competition launched in India: Four-door V8 that does 0-100 km/h in 3.3 seonds

The new BMW M5 Competition is priced at Rs 1,61,90,000 (ex-showroom). Customers of the new M saloon will also get a membership to the BMW Excellence Club.

By:July 1, 2021 4:59 PM
new BMW M5 Competition price in india

BMW India today launched the new BMW M5 Competition, which will be available as a completely built-up unit (CBU) and can be booked on shop.bmw.in. The new M5 Competition is priced at Rs 1,61,90,000 (ex-showroom). Customers of the new M5 Competition will also get a membership to the BMW Excellence Club which includes four main categories: Bespoke Travel, The High Life, Grandstand and BMW Privileges.

The M5 Competition is powered by a V8 engine with M TwinPower Turbo. The engine generates maximum output of 625 hp and a peak torque of 750 Nm with 0-100 km/h acceleration in just 3.3 seconds. It is paired with an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission.

The driver can use both the selector lever and the shift paddles on the steering wheel to intervene manually. The damper response settings vary according to the mode selected with the Driving Experience Control switch, which allows the driver to choose between different modes to suit the driving conditions. The new two-button operating concept in the centre console originates from the BMW M8.

M Mode selector on the centre console. It adjusts the contents of the instrument cluster displays and the Head-Up Display and can be used to activate the ROAD and SPORT settings. The BMW M5 Competition also offers TRACK mode, race circuits.

Video: BMW-powered convertible flying car completes test flight between airports

The new BMW M5 Competition customers can choose from five new paint finishes: Brands Hatch Grey and Motegi Red metallic, as well as the optional with Tanzanite Blue II metallic, Aventurine Red II metallic and matt Frozen Bluestone metallic finishes from BMW Individual. The Champagne Quartz metallic shade offered previously has been renamed Alvit Grey metallic.

“The M badge is boldly set for those who enjoy high performance and superior level of excellence. With the new BMW M5 Competition, we are strengthening our coveted performance portfolio in India. It is designed and engineered to offer unmatchable performance and signature attributes of BMW M. The new M5 Competition blends a business sedan’s everyday usability with unbeatable sports car dynamics more effectively than ever,” Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said.

