BMW M5 Competition launched: 625hp, all-wheel drive and more in this German artillery shell

BMW India now has the M5 Competition in showrooms. The M5 Competition follows the M2 model and is priced at Rs 1.54 crore, ex-showroom. BMW brings in the model as a CBU and in a lone petrol trim. Bookings have started while deliveries will depend on the orders.

The raw dynamism that one expects from a M model is present in this one too. The BMW M5 Competition is lighter than the M5 by a good 50kg. There though is no dearth of styling elements like side skirts or even the M5 badging on the fender. If you are in the mood for it, BMW also offers a laminated M5 insignia. The roof of the BMW M5 Competition is also made with carbon fibre reinforced plastic, that plays an important part in making the car lighter. There are also front as well as rear spoilers, done in gloss black. At the rear, the Competition logo is stamped along with the M5, distinguishing it from its "lesser endowed" sibling.

Inside, you will get the a driver-focused cabin, as is the case with most BMWs. There is an M5 logo on the seats while the seat belts too get multiple adjustment options. Along with the M drive mode, one gets M1 as well as M2 select options. The stainless steel drilled pedals emphasise the sportiness of the vehicle. The driver also gets a head-up display, gesture control infotainment with wireless Apple CarPlay as well as wireless charging. A 600 watt, 16-speaker Harman Kardon music system provided, should be an audiophile's delight.

Now, for the engine. It is a V8 twin turbo petrol that displaces 4.4-litre. This engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic, that also has manual controls. BMW claims a 0-100kmph time of 3.3 seconds while the top speed is limited to 250kmph. One can put power to the road smoothly, even if driving aggresively, thanks to the all-wheel drive or XDrive system. The driver has an option to choose from different configurations like the DSC modes (DSC on, MDM, DSC off) as well as the M xDrive modes (4WD, 4WD Sport, 2WD). Using a combination of all these, the desired driving experience can be attained.

The Mercedes-AMG E63S is the ideal competition for this beast. How do they fare against each other? Well, only a proper duel will take care of that.