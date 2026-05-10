BMW M440i convertible review: The Rs 1.09 crore ‘family supercar’ for Indian roads

Can a 374hp convertible survive Indian roads? Vikram Chaudhary reviews the BMW M440i Convertible, a ₹1.09 crore ‘family supercar’ that balances Lamborghini-level thrills with daily-driver practicality

Written by Vikram Chaudhary
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BMW M440i Convertible Review
BMW M440i Convertible Review

Having stepped out of a Lamborghini and into the cabin of the M440i Convertible, I expected the BMW to feel muted. Instead, it made me realise that performance isn’t always measured in lap times or screaming engines, but in how a low-slung car makes you feel at 80-100 km/h.

What’s this BMW?

Unlike the two-seater Z4, the M440i Convertible is a ‘family supercar’. It’s got four seats, has decent luggage space, can tackle India’s speed breakers, and is faster than most cars (but not a Lamborghini).

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How’s the design?

It’s obviously not as radical as a Lamborghini or a Ferrari, but is a head-turner. It doesn’t look as puny as the Z4 either, and is slightly bigger than the 3 Series – the M440i has a lower centre of gravity and a wider rear track, giving it a planted look compared to the more upright stance of the 3 Series.

And the cabin?

For a couple with two kids, the M440i is a surprisingly functional package. Front seats are spacious, and the luggage area can take a couple of cabin-sized rollers and some soft toys (385 litres). The soft top keeps the cabin as cool as a hardtop would. Unlike a Lamborghini in which you cannot carry even your golf kit, the M440i lets you carry a kit plus weekend shopping bags – it’s another thing that a Lamborghini owner might also own a golf course and a shopping mall.

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How does it drive?

It’s powered by the M TwinPower Turbo inline 6-cylinder petrol engine (374 hp and 500 Nm), mated to the 8-speed Steptronic Sport transmission. On the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, it accelerated from 0-100 km/h in a little over 5 seconds (claimed time is 4.9 seconds). Its xDrive all-wheel-drive system is good, and I didn’t find any loss of traction on most surfaces.
But the suspension gives you mixed results – it’s softer than most sportscars. Soft means more comfortable, and on some surfaces it’s almost as comfortable as the 3 Series, but if you’re cornering hard, you do miss the grip of a rigid sportscar suspension. On the broken Gurgaon roads, however, I found it just right.

What about pricing?

The M440i Convertible is priced Rs 1.09 crore, ex-showroom, and its closest competitor is the Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet (Rs 1.15 crore), which is more spacious, has a more opulent cabin, and is possibly a car for a couple with two grown-up kids. But the M440i’s engine feels more rev-friendly and has instant throttle response. Both cars prove that you don’t need to spend Rs 4 crore and above to get a lifestyle vehicle. These are machines you can actually use for the daily office run, even if you don’t own the building.

TOPICS
BMW India
This article was first uploaded on May ten, twenty twenty-six, at forty-nine minutes past nine in the night.
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