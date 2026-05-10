BMW M440i convertible review: The Rs 1.09 crore ‘family supercar’ for Indian roads

Can a 374hp convertible survive Indian roads? Vikram Chaudhary reviews the BMW M440i Convertible, a ₹1.09 crore ‘family supercar’ that balances Lamborghini-level thrills with daily-driver practicality

Having stepped out of a Lamborghini and into the cabin of the M440i Convertible, I expected the BMW to feel muted. Instead, it made me realise that performance isn’t always measured in lap times or screaming engines, but in how a low-slung car makes you feel at 80-100 km/h.

What’s this BMW?

Unlike the two-seater Z4, the M440i Convertible is a ‘family supercar’. It’s got four seats, has decent luggage space, can tackle India’s speed breakers, and is faster than most cars (but not a Lamborghini).

ALSO READ Maruti targets three-row EV space with YMC MPV

How’s the design?

It’s obviously not as radical as a Lamborghini or a Ferrari, but is a head-turner. It doesn’t look as puny as the Z4 either, and is slightly bigger than the 3 Series – the M440i has a lower centre of gravity and a wider rear track, giving it a planted look compared to the more upright stance of the 3 Series.

And the cabin?

For a couple with two kids, the M440i is a surprisingly functional package. Front seats are spacious, and the luggage area can take a couple of cabin-sized rollers and some soft toys (385 litres). The soft top keeps the cabin as cool as a hardtop would. Unlike a Lamborghini in which you cannot carry even your golf kit, the M440i lets you carry a kit plus weekend shopping bags – it’s another thing that a Lamborghini owner might also own a golf course and a shopping mall.

ALSO READ Hyundai confirms two new SUVs for India

How does it drive?

It’s powered by the M TwinPower Turbo inline 6-cylinder petrol engine (374 hp and 500 Nm), mated to the 8-speed Steptronic Sport transmission. On the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, it accelerated from 0-100 km/h in a little over 5 seconds (claimed time is 4.9 seconds). Its xDrive all-wheel-drive system is good, and I didn’t find any loss of traction on most surfaces.

But the suspension gives you mixed results – it’s softer than most sportscars. Soft means more comfortable, and on some surfaces it’s almost as comfortable as the 3 Series, but if you’re cornering hard, you do miss the grip of a rigid sportscar suspension. On the broken Gurgaon roads, however, I found it just right.

What about pricing?

The M440i Convertible is priced Rs 1.09 crore, ex-showroom, and its closest competitor is the Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet (Rs 1.15 crore), which is more spacious, has a more opulent cabin, and is possibly a car for a couple with two grown-up kids. But the M440i’s engine feels more rev-friendly and has instant throttle response. Both cars prove that you don’t need to spend Rs 4 crore and above to get a lifestyle vehicle. These are machines you can actually use for the daily office run, even if you don’t own the building.