BMW M4 Competition Coupe reaches our shores: Priced at Rs. 1.44 Crore

The BMW M4 Competition Coupe goes on sale in the Indian market today. It comes to our shores via the CBU route and is priced at Rs. 1.44 Crore, ex-showroom.

In the world of fast cars, ‘BMW M’ is a highly-celebrated set of words. To reinforce this fact around the Indian enthusiasts, the Bavarian brand has today launched the BMW M4 Competition Coupe in the Indian market at a price tag of Rs. 1.44 Crore, ex-showroom.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said, “For the last 50 years, BMW M has stood for those who enjoy high performance and supremacy of excellence. The all-new BMW M4 Competition Coupe delivers an uncompromised track and street experience at a whole new level with distinctive combinations. Superior engineering promises unparalleled driving dynamics, adrenaline-fueled body styling, head-turning road presence while still holding the famous legacy of its motorsport lineage.”

The M4 dons a visually striking exterior with the inclusion of an M-specific iteration of the humongous vertical kidney grille, which has always been a topic of debate. Sideways, the pronounced wheel arches feature M gills and side skirts, which extend to the front and rear aprons. The BMW M4 gets the company’s adaptive LED headlight technology – BMW Laserlight, as standard fitment. It also comes with aerodynamically-optimized parts, like fins, rear spoiler and more. The tail is finished with a rad-looking diffuser that houses two pairs of exhaust tips finished in black chrome.

The interior of the BMW M4 is no exception in yelling about its lethal performance. The cockpit design remains driver-focussed. Power-adjustable M sport seats are draped in leather, and a slew of M-specific elements are neatly infused in the cabin. The cockpit includes a 12.3-inch digital instrument console and a 10.25-inch infotainment unit. The latter is paired to a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

Under the bonnet sits a 3.0L straight-six turbo-petrol motor, belting out a peak power output of 510 bhp and 650 Nm of max torque. Resultantly, the performance coupe can dart itself from a standstill to 100 kmph in only 3.5 seconds. Filtering the power to the all-wheel-drive system is an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Also, keeping the centre of gravity in check is the Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) sunroof. The BMW M4 Competition Coupe comes equipped with adaptive M Suspension, M Sport diff, 19/20-inch forged wheels and M high-performance compound brakes.