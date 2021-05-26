BMW M4 Competition Convertible unveiled: Faster, better but with a massive grille

Once you take your eyes of that abomination, the specs will make your eyes even wider. 510hp/650Nm, 3.0-litre TwinPower turbo, 0-100kmph in 3.7s, 280kmph top speed, 9.8kmpl claimed mileage.

BMW had recently come in for flak from automobile purists for diluting the value of its cars. Be it front-wheel or those massive grilles. While BMW is claimed to be fixing the former, the latter still remains a sore point. This is being demonstrated in the 2021 BMW M4 Competition Convertible with M xDrive. This fabric roof model is the third body style to join the lineup. And we will come straight to the point. This is one of the ugliest grilles we have seen on a car. Period. These huge kidney grilles extend all the way from the bonnet to the splitter lip. Once you take your eyes of that abomination, the specs will make your eyes even wider. 510hp/650Nm, 3.0-litre TwinPower turbo, 0-100kmph in 3.7s, 280kmph top speed, 9.8kmpl claimed mileage…This BMW even has a roof that goes down in just eighteen seconds and is 40 per cent lighter than before.

BMW says that the car will go on sale in July 2021. It may make its way down as one of the niche models that the Bavarian manufacturer imports. Since this is a M model, the styling is also specific to the brand. There are 19-inch M-forged front wheels and 20-inchers at the rear. Moreover, BMW allows the driver to use the drive-specific modes available and send power only to the rear wheels, if required. There is also adaptive suspension on offer, M Traction Control with ten-stage adjustment of wheel slip limitation, M Drift Analyser and M Laptimer. The list of electronics on the BMW M4 Competition Convertible are endless.

In the cabin, one can see the newly developed M Sport seats, extended Merino leather trim, as well as seat ventilation. One can also option the M Carbon bucket seats. Standard equipment list includes ambient lighting, three-zone automatic climate control, BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, hi-fi speaker system, plus BMW Live Cockpit Professional featuring fully digital display grouping, and cloud‑based navigation system with BMW Maps.

