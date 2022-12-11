The new BMW M340i xDrive launched in India at Rs 69.20 lakh. Bookings are open and deliveries are set to begin in January 2023.

German carmaker BMW has launched the M340i xDrive in India at Rs 62.9 lakh ex-showroom. Manufactured locally at BMW’s Chennai plant, bookings are open across dealerships and online, while deliveries will commence in January 2023.

The BMW M340i is the first high-performance BMW with an M engine to be made in India and gets a 2,998 cc straight-six petrol engine that makes 367bhp and 500Nm of torque with the help of an eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission. Power is delivered to all four wheels via BMW’s xDrive all-wheel-drive technology and can sprint from 0 to 100kmph in 4.4 seconds.

All the power is handled by an intelligent rear differential that can electronically distribute the power to individual wheels while the M Sport suspension takes care of the damping. Stopping power is provided with M Sport brakes on all four corners.

Inside, the highlight is the 14.9-inch curved display that features BMW’s connected car tech, navigation, emergency call, real-time traffic information, and remote services through the MyBMW app amongst other features. The new BMW M340i xDrive also gets a 12.3-inch digital information display behind the steering wheel and a head-up display unit.

Other features include a smartphone holder integrated into the centre console, wireless charging, auto start-stop, brake-energy regeneration, electronic power steering, six airbags, attentiveness assistance, ABS with brake assist, dynamic stability control (DSC) including dynamic traction control (DTC), cornering brake control (CBC), ISOFIX child seat anchors, and run-flat tyres.