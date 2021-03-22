BMW M340i Video Review: Specs, performance, features, price

BMW M340i is powered by a 3.0-litre straight-six engine that makes 387 hp and 500 Nm of torque, resulting in a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 4.4 seconds - the quickest Made-in-India car off the line.

BMW’s first-ever Made-in-India car, the M340i, was launched at Rs 62.9 lakh (ex-showroom) just earlier this month. The car is quite a hit too. All units planned for production till June 2021 have been booked already, which also means the waiting period will go longer. What does this beast pack to be so attractive? First up, it is powered by a 3.0-litre straight-six engine that makes 387 hp and 500 Nm of torque, resulting in a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 4.4 seconds – the quickest Made-in-India car off the line.

The M Division treatment means that the exhaust has been tuned M-style and makes an impact. The car features BMW xDrive all-wheel-drive system for optimal traction and it also gets MSport rear differential. The drive modes include Sport and Sport+ that enhance the pleasure of piloting this luxury car. The complete M treatment has been given to the uprated brakes, suspension as well as steering wheel.

On the inside, the cabin gets BMW’s usual opulence with a 12.3-inch digital instrument display and a touchscreen infotainment system with gesture control. Wireless charging, Android Auto as well as Apple CarPlay make part of the standard feature list, along with a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

The exterior boasts of the M magic with an aggressive-looking kidney grille, 18-inch alloys (an option to upgrade to 19-inches is also available), side skirts and more. While there is currently no direct competition to this car, Audi India will be rolling out the S5 soon.

