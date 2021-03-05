BMW M340i pre-launch bookings open: Book yours for this much online

BMW’s mid-spec performance model of its 3 Series sedan in India will be launched soon, but you can now claim yours beforehand. Online bookings are now open for the BMW M340i.

By:March 5, 2021 11:53 AM

Only a handful will be available for grabs, so you gotta be as quick as the BMW M340i to get yours. BMW India has opened bookings for its mid-spec performance model which will be launched soon. You can book yours online from today for a pre-booking amount of Rs 1 lakh. The model will be available in limited numbers. To sweeten the deal, BMW is offering the first 40 early birds a curated Driver Training at one of India’s race tracks. These 40 customers would be invited to enjoy a day with their cars at a race track to be trained by BMW Certified drivers. BMW hopes this race track activity will allow its customers to push the sporting boundaries and get the most out of their BMW M340i xDrive.

The BMW M340i xDrive is equipped with a 2,998 cc, Inline-6, M TwinPower Turbo, petrol engine tuned to develop 387 hp @ 5,800 rpm and 500 Nm of torque @ 1,850-5,000 rpm. The motor is mated to an 8-speed sports set-up automatic transmission transferring the power to the rear-biased xDrive all-wheel-drive system. This allows the M340i to accelerate from 0–100 kph in just 4.4 seconds. It maxes out at an electronically limited top speed of 250 kph. The car also features the BMW standard four drive-modes — ECO Pro / COMFORT / SPORT / SPORT+. Additionally, the M340i xDrive gets a lot of parts from BMW’s M Division armoury. It features an M tuned exhaust, suspension, brakes in addition to a Variable Sports steering rack.

The model is expected to be priced around Rs Rs 65-70 lakh (ex-showroom). BMW will also offer customers multiple packages to personalise their vehicles with the BMW M Performance Accessories packages – Enthusiast Pack, Racer’s Pack and Motorsport Pack.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Studds Crest, budget helmet, launched: Features explained

Studds Crest, budget helmet, launched: Features explained

Over 150 cars with banned BS4 engines seized: Nine arrested for illegal car sales in Mumbai

Over 150 cars with banned BS4 engines seized: Nine arrested for illegal car sales in Mumbai

BattRE to launch new electric vehicles by June: Production capacity to be doubled

BattRE to launch new electric vehicles by June: Production capacity to be doubled

Kabira KM4000 electric bike sold out: Here's when you can order next

Kabira KM4000 electric bike sold out: Here's when you can order next

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza reaches 6 lakh sale milestone: Fastest selling SUV in segment

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza reaches 6 lakh sale milestone: Fastest selling SUV in segment

No RTO visit needed now for DL renewal and more services: MoRTH notifies Aadhar-based online process

No RTO visit needed now for DL renewal and more services: MoRTH notifies Aadhar-based online process

India's safest 110cc bike launched! 2021 Bajaj Platina 110 ABS priced at Rs 65,926

India's safest 110cc bike launched! 2021 Bajaj Platina 110 ABS priced at Rs 65,926

Five MG Hector SUVs custom-built as ambulances donated to hospital in Nagpur

Five MG Hector SUVs custom-built as ambulances donated to hospital in Nagpur

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine Review: Master of All Trades!

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine Review: Master of All Trades!

Piaggio opens EV experience center in Jaipur: Ape FX electric thee-wheeler range and more on display

Piaggio opens EV experience center in Jaipur: Ape FX electric thee-wheeler range and more on display

Tata Tiago now gets XTA variant: Automatic version priced at Rs 6 lakh

Tata Tiago now gets XTA variant: Automatic version priced at Rs 6 lakh

Tata Elxsi’s AUTOSAR Adaptive platform: Usage and benefits for connected & driverless vehicles

Tata Elxsi’s AUTOSAR Adaptive platform: Usage and benefits for connected & driverless vehicles

Skoda Kushaq interior look revealed in early sketches: Global reveal on March 18

Skoda Kushaq interior look revealed in early sketches: Global reveal on March 18

Next-gen 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 clearest picture emerges: Here's what we know so far!

Next-gen 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 clearest picture emerges: Here's what we know so far!

Hero Xpulse 200T BS6 specs revealed: Bike despatches begin

Hero Xpulse 200T BS6 specs revealed: Bike despatches begin

First-ever streetlamp electric vehicle charger launched: Magenta to install 1000 units in 2021

First-ever streetlamp electric vehicle charger launched: Magenta to install 1000 units in 2021

Zypp Electric partners with BigBasket, Grofers & more: Sets up 50 battery swapping stations

Zypp Electric partners with BigBasket, Grofers & more: Sets up 50 battery swapping stations

Alpine F1's stunning Metallic Blue 2021 livery revealed ahead of Silverstone shakedown

Alpine F1's stunning Metallic Blue 2021 livery revealed ahead of Silverstone shakedown

Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV's India launch postponed to this date: 22 showrooms made EV-ready

Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV's India launch postponed to this date: 22 showrooms made EV-ready

Hyundai Bayon SUV unveiled: i20 Active replacement gets mild hybrid tech, bigger touchscreen

Hyundai Bayon SUV unveiled: i20 Active replacement gets mild hybrid tech, bigger touchscreen