BMW M340i pre-launch bookings open: Book yours for this much online

BMW’s mid-spec performance model of its 3 Series sedan in India will be launched soon, but you can now claim yours beforehand. Online bookings are now open for the BMW M340i.

Only a handful will be available for grabs, so you gotta be as quick as the BMW M340i to get yours. BMW India has opened bookings for its mid-spec performance model which will be launched soon. You can book yours online from today for a pre-booking amount of Rs 1 lakh. The model will be available in limited numbers. To sweeten the deal, BMW is offering the first 40 early birds a curated Driver Training at one of India’s race tracks. These 40 customers would be invited to enjoy a day with their cars at a race track to be trained by BMW Certified drivers. BMW hopes this race track activity will allow its customers to push the sporting boundaries and get the most out of their BMW M340i xDrive.

The BMW M340i xDrive is equipped with a 2,998 cc, Inline-6, M TwinPower Turbo, petrol engine tuned to develop 387 hp @ 5,800 rpm and 500 Nm of torque @ 1,850-5,000 rpm. The motor is mated to an 8-speed sports set-up automatic transmission transferring the power to the rear-biased xDrive all-wheel-drive system. This allows the M340i to accelerate from 0–100 kph in just 4.4 seconds. It maxes out at an electronically limited top speed of 250 kph. The car also features the BMW standard four drive-modes — ECO Pro / COMFORT / SPORT / SPORT+. Additionally, the M340i xDrive gets a lot of parts from BMW’s M Division armoury. It features an M tuned exhaust, suspension, brakes in addition to a Variable Sports steering rack.

The model is expected to be priced around Rs Rs 65-70 lakh (ex-showroom). BMW will also offer customers multiple packages to personalise their vehicles with the BMW M Performance Accessories packages – Enthusiast Pack, Racer’s Pack and Motorsport Pack.

