BMW M340i launched: Quickest made-in-India 387hp car priced at Rs 62.9 lakh

A few days ago, the brand had started pre-bookings and it seems that all BMW M340i models have already been accounted for. The cars that were planned for production have all been booked till June 2021.

By:March 10, 2021 1:03 PM

With Mercedes-Benz being the only one to roll out locally-made AMG models, it was not too far before the competition rose up to the task. Case in point is BMW India. The company has now launched its first made-in-India M car and it happens to be the M340i. The BMW M340i is priced at Rs 62.9 lakh, ex-showroom and is now available in showrooms. A few days ago, the brand had started pre-bookings and it seems that all units made have already been accounted for. The cars that were planned for production have all been booked till June 2021. This means new customers will have to wait slightly longer to get their hands on this beast. What a car! The 3.0-litre, straight six engine pushes 387hp of power and 500Nm. The car does 0-100kmph in just 4.4 seconds, thereby making it the quickest off the block for any India-made car.

Also Read BMW M340i review

Not only this, the exhaust note of this car has been tuned by the fine blokes at the M division. There is also the company’s all-wheel drive system – xDrive – that optimises traction. An MSport rear differential too has been added. The drive modes include Sport and Sport+ that enhance the pleasure of piloting this luxury car. The complete M treatment has been given to the uprated brakes, suspension as well as the steering wheel.

BMW’s usual cabin opulence too is present in this M340i model. You get the 12.3-inch digital instrument display, there is a touchscreen infotainment that also comes with gesture control. Wireless charging, Android Auto as well as Apple CarPlay too have been added as part of the standard feature list. A 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system too will be music to the ears of audiophiles.

On the outside, the M magic has done its work. You get the aggressive-looking kidney grilles, 18-inch alloys (an option to upgrade to 19-inchers is also available), side skirts and more. A total looker. While there is currently no competition to this car, Audi India has teased its S5 model. Good times definitely seem to be on the cards for enthusiasts!

