BMW M2 launched in India: Prices start at Rs 98 lakh

The all-new second-generation BMW M2 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 98 lakh, ex-showroom. It is imported as a CBU and gets an optional manual transmission as well.

BMW M2: Variant-wise prices

BMW M2 variant Price (ex-showroom) Petrol AT Rs 98 lakh Petrol MT Rs 99 lakh

The prices of the all-new BMW M2 start at Rs 98 lakh, ex-showroom, for the petrol automatic variant. However, one can choose the optional manual transmission variant as well by paying an additional 1 lakh rupees and it will set you back about Rs 99 lakh, ex-showroom. The BMW M2 is imported to India as a CBU (completely built unit).

BMW M2: Engine and gearbox

Powering the second-generation BMW M2 (G87) is a 3.0-litre, twin-turbocharged, six-cylinder in-line petrol engine that churns out 453 bhp and 550 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and an 8-speed automatic transmission. The M2 can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.1 seconds (AT) & 4.3 seconds (MT) and has a top speed of 250 kmph (limited).

BMW M2: Design and features

The new BMW M2 is a two-door, four-seater, high-performance sports car that boasts a sporty design language. It is offered in Alpine White, M Zandvoort Blue, Brooklyn Grey, Black Sapphire and Toronto Red colours. On the inside, it gets a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 14.9-inch infotainment system with the latest BMW iDrive OS8, a head-up display, etc.

