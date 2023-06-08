scorecardresearch

BMW M2 launched in India: Prices start at Rs 98 lakh

The all-new second-generation BMW M2 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 98 lakh, ex-showroom. It is imported as a CBU and gets an optional manual transmission as well.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
BMW M2
BMW M2 gets a host of customisation options

BMW India has today announced the prices of the all-new M2. The second-generation BMW M2 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 98 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for this two-door high-performance sports car are now open and the deliveries are likely to begin soon. The variant-wise prices of the BMW M2 are mentioned below. 

bmw m2

BMW M2: Variant-wise prices  

BMW M2 variantPrice (ex-showroom)
Petrol ATRs 98 lakh
Petrol MTRs 99 lakh

The prices of the all-new BMW M2 start at Rs 98 lakh, ex-showroom, for the petrol automatic variant. However, one can choose the optional manual transmission variant as well by paying an additional 1 lakh rupees and it will set you back about Rs 99 lakh, ex-showroom. The BMW M2 is imported to India as a CBU (completely built unit). 

Also Read
bmw m2 price

BMW M2: Engine and gearbox 

Powering the second-generation BMW M2 (G87) is a 3.0-litre, twin-turbocharged, six-cylinder in-line petrol engine that churns out 453 bhp and 550 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and an 8-speed automatic transmission. The M2 can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.1 seconds (AT) & 4.3 seconds (MT) and has a top speed of 250 kmph (limited).

bmw m2 features

BMW M2: Design and features

The new BMW M2 is a two-door, four-seater, high-performance sports car that boasts a sporty design language. It is offered in Alpine White, M Zandvoort Blue, Brooklyn Grey, Black Sapphire and Toronto Red colours. On the inside, it gets a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 14.9-inch infotainment system with the latest BMW iDrive OS8, a head-up display, etc.

First published on: 08-06-2023 at 13:38 IST