BMW M2 Competition launching in India this year: 410 hp for BMW’s most affordable performance car

BMW is very serious about India and they are not afraid to show it. We are barely half-way through 2018 and BMW have already launched the 6-series GT, the new M5, the M3 and even the most importantly the M4 coupe. All of which move away from the traditional luxury sedans. Now adding to that lineup BMW will add two more competition spec cars, the M2 Competition and the M5 Competition.

Now the M2 is based on the 2-series which is yet to make it to production in India, despite being on sale in International markets for quite some time now. Over the years the M2 has been rebranded with a coupe body style as a cabriolet, BMW even went all out for an Active Tourer and Gran Tourer as well.

The M2, if the name hasn’t given it away yet is what you get when the M-division get their hands on a 2-series. Its compact dimensions, tail-happy nature and ability to catch a brisk pace without being necessarily scary make the M2 one of the most exciting enthusiast cars in recent times.

The lesser price tag and full-time rear wheel drive helps too. The 2018 M2 called the M2 Competition, which replaces the standard M2 draws power from a twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre, six-cylinder engine used by the M3 and M4, mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

There is an optional manual although it is unlikely that it will make it to India. The engine makes less power in the M2 considering a fresh map to make the M2 more approachable, the result is 410hp and 550Nm of torque. Which in short is, sufficient to say the least.

According to reports on Autocar India, the M2 is likely to launch around Diwali this year and is expected to retail between 80-85 lakh ex-showroom, making it the most affordable M-car in the country. The M5 competition, on the other hand, is expected to be a hotter version of the M5 standard and retail for a premium over the 1.4 crore M5.

Source: Autocar