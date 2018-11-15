BMW M2 Competition launched in India at Rs 79.90 lakh: Smallest M-Car now in India, what to expect!

BMW India has just launched the M2 Competition in India at a price of Rs 79.90 lakh ex-showroom India. The smallest M-Car in the BMW stable has long been touted as the best summation of the M-Car experience of the past. A properly hot-sedan that loves to wag its tail, without being scary to drive like its bigger siblings. The M2 which comes to India via the CBU Completely Built-Up route will be available at all BMW dealerships across the country from today onwards.

Powering the M2 is an M Twin Power Turbo 3.0 litre six-cylinder in-line petrol engine, with an output of 410 hp at 6,250 rpm and a peak 550 Nm of torque. The result is a sedan that will go from 0-100 in 4.2 seconds, and will then go all the way to an electronically limited 250 kmph. Transmission duties come from an M 7 speed dual-clutch transmission with Drivelogic, a dual-clutch system specially designed for the high-revving BMW M engine. It enables extremely fast gear changes with minimal traction loss. Driving modes include Comfort, Sport and Sport+, in line with most BMW, with Sport+ Design to unleash all the power the BMW has to offer. The standard Active M Differential on the rear axle and Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) have also been configured to match the upgraded dynamics. The tail-pipes, use BMW’s innovative flap concept, that keeps the efficiency high during city drives but opens up to give you that signature M-soundtrack when you put your foot down. In terms of safety, the BMW M2 gets a package of intelligent safety features aimed at minimizing risk with airbags, Active M Differential, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including M Dynamic mode and Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) as standard.

Inside the BMW M2, you’ll get the usual set of BMW creature comforts including an iDrive controller, Radio BMW Professional, 7 loudspeakers with 205 Watts HiFi loudspeaker system, a 16.5 cms colour display with AM/FM Radio, Connectivity through Bluetooth and USB connectivity. Park Distance Control (PDC) rear and front along with rearview camera, apple car play and android auto will also be included.