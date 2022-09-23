BMW M Motorsport unveils M Hybrid V8 in race livery, announces 2023 IMSA season drivers

The first prototype developed by BMW M Motorsport in 25 years will compete in the GTP class of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in 2023 in an avant-garde livery incorporating the iconic BMW M colours.

The BMW M Hybrid V8 was unveiled in its racing colours for the first time in North America at a launch event at the Petersen Museum in Los Angeles USA.

The M Hybrid V8 is powered by a twin-turbo flat-plane V-8 built on an engine previously used in the DTM in the mid-2010s.

The M Hybrid is able to produce a power output of 687bhp. It’s mated to an IMSA-specified hybrid system, while a separator clutch between the two engines allows for electric-only driving at pit speeds.

The new graphic scheme uses the traditional BMW M colours of red, light blue and dark blue over white in a pattern the company calls “fractal blocks.”, while the side-on view of the car’s left side reveals that all those cuts of colour in red and blue are actually a distinctive M hidden along multiple surfaces.

“These elements have been deconstructed to form what at first might appear to be an abstract triangular pattern across the BMW M Hybrid V8,” said Michael Scully, global director of Automotive and Advanced Design.

Furthermore the company said, the blue and purple colours are there to emphasise the electrified nature of the car’s 4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine. Other recent BMW race cars have featured an asymmetrical matte black section in front of the driver, but this is much more prominent now. It likely also doubles as a glare-reduction bonus.

The rear wing, diffuser, and tail light structure is all one piece, extending out from the fenders in a swoop and ending with lights built out of angular lines. In between, a more traditional shape is highlighted by low sides, angular fenders, and a stabilising fin that extends above the car’s airbox snorkel.

For the first time since 1999, BMW will field a top-class entry at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The four core drivers who will be seated behind the steering wheel of the two BMW M Team RLL cars were also announced and includes Connor de Phillippi, Philipp Eng, Augusto Farfus, and Nick Yelloly.

BMW M Team RLL Principal Bobby Rahal said, BMW M Motorsport is providing us with a great car, great engine and great driver line-up, of which we are very pleased. We understand the scope of the challenge in front of us and look forward to meeting it head on.

In addition, the BMW M Hybrid V8 completed a test at Sebring International Raceway (USA) earlier this week as part of its extensive testing schedule. The test car will also be on display at the upcoming Petit Le Mans weekend.