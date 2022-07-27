BMW launches X5 xDrive 30d M Sport at ₹97.9 lakh

No such changes in the engine, but BMW has given the new trim a host of cosmetic upgrades.

BMW has introduced a range-topping variant in the X5 line-up, called xDrive 30d M Sport. No such changes in the engine are made, but the SUV sports a host of cosmetic upgrades. The new variant is available at Rs 97.9 lakh (ex-showroom). For comparison, the previous range-topping model, the X5 xDrive 30d xLine, retailed for INR 94.9 lakh ex-showroom.

BMW X5 xDrive 30d M Sport is powered by the same 3-litre, six-cylinder diesel engine that churns out 262 bhp and 620 Nm of torque, and is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission that delivers power to all four wheels via the xDrive system.

Cosmetic upgrades include a new sportier-looking front bumper, new tailpipe design, and rear diffusers. Furthermore, it also gets M Sport blue-coloured brake callipers, an M-specific car key and M Sport logos on the side profiles.

The luxury SUV is positioned above the SportX Plus variant and gets additional features like steering-mounted paddle shifters, electrically-operated tailgate, launch control feature, adaptive air suspension, adaptive LED headlights, front comfort seats, heads-up display, a 360-degree parking camera, a 16-speaker audio system by Harmon Kardon and 20-inch M Sport alloy wheels

The X5 xDrive 30d M Sport will be available in three exterior colours and three upholstery options. The exterior colour options are – Pythonic Black, Mineral White and Pythonic Blue. Meanwhile, the available leather upholstery options are – Ivory White/Black, Coffee/Black and Black/Black.