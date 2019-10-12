BMW launches M5 Competition in India: A sedan that performs like a supercar

This week BMW India launched the new M5 Competition high-performance sedan, priced Rs 1.55 crore (ex-showroom) and available as a completely built-up import model.

Inspired by motorsport, the M range of cars by BMW are some of the most powerful cars on the planet, and look the part. Rudratej Singh, president, BMW Group India, said, “Those who seek the rush of racetrack adrenaline in daily life don’t look beyond BMW M models.”

The M5 Competition, therefore, conveys pure athleticism even in its design. The M kidney grille, exterior mirrors and characteristic side air-vents with M5 designation in black gloss lend it a distinctive sporty look. The M5 Competition features a roof made from lightweight, carbon fibre reinforced plastic. The rear-end is defined by M specific twin tailpipes with a chrome trim, and the ‘Competition’ lettering added to the black ‘M5’ badge on the boot lid.

The interior, like all M cars, focuses on the driver. Multifunction sport seats with illuminated M5 logo, M seatbelts, the double-spoke leather steering wheel, and a new red start/stop button underlines the motorsport character of the car.

It gets BMW ConnectedDrive technologies, such as gesture control, display key, wireless charging, head-up display and wireless Apple CarPlay. Other features include a surround sound system from Harman Kardon with 16 loudspeakers.

Under its hood is the TwinPower Turbo eight-cylinder petrol engine that delivers power of 460kW (625bhp) at 6,000rpm and peak torque of 750Nm, helping accelerate the car from 0-100kph in just 3.3 seconds. Mated to the engine is the eight-speed M Steptronic transmission. The gears can also be shifted manually using the gear lever or via gearshift paddles on the steering wheel.