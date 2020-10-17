BMW launches 2 Series Gran Coupe: Prices start at Rs 39.3 lakh

The newly launched BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé blends the comfort of a sedan and the sportiness of a coupe.

By:Updated: Oct 17, 2020 10:47 AM

This week BMW India launched the new 2 Series Gran Coupé. Locally produced at the BMW Group Plant Chennai, the car is available in a diesel variant at all BMW India dealerships. The petrol variant will be launched later. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said, “The first-ever BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé brings BMW’s successful four-door coupé concept into the segment for the first time. This vehicle injects a fresh dose of individuality, aesthetic appeal and emotional engagement to everyday usability. Driving enthusiasts will experience a new interpretation of sheer driving pleasure in this power-packed model. It will attract newer target groups who aspire for a stylish and luxurious entry into the world of BMW.”

The 2 Series Gran Coupé blends the comfort of a sedan and the sportiness of a coupe. The stylish design stands out with an elongated silhouette and frameless doors. It also has features such as a panoramic glass sunroof, parking assist with reverse assist, illuminated interior trim, gesture control and wireless charging, among others. It’s priced Rs 39.3 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 220d Sport Line variant, and Rs 41.4 lakh for the 220d M Sport variant.

Latest Auto News

