BMW iX3 unveiled at Beijing Auto Show: BMW’s first all-electric SUV with 400 km of range

BMW has taken the wraps off its new all-electric vehicle at the Auto China 2018 show in Beijing, the BMW iX3. The German manufacturer has claimed that the iX3 will have a range of 400 km between charges. BMW confirmed that it will be first produced in Shenyang, China by its BMWBrilliance joint venture, and it is expected to go on sale in 2020. BMW had confirmed about a year ago that the next all-electric vehicle in its portfolio after the BMW i3 in 2013 would be an all-electric version of its SUV, BMW X3.

BMW Concept iX3 gets the fifth generation of BMW eDrive technology, which groups together the electric motor, transmission and power electronics within a separate electric drive component. Plus, the new tech uses more powerful batteries.

BMW Concept iX3's fifth-generation electric motor generates maximum output of over 200 kW/270 hp, and is enough to give the electric SAV (Sports Activity Vehicle) a range of more than 400 kilometres in the WLTP cycle.

In terms of design, BMW iX3 gets the signature kidney grille, but closed-off and with blue accentuation highlighting BMW i brand. A closed grille reduces air resistance, providing aerodynamic benefits.

BMW iX3 is the first example of its next generation of electric vehicles that the company plans to launch starting 2020. The automaker also says that the vehicle will be able to take a charging rate of up to 150 kW, like several other all-electric SUVs expected to come out in the next 2 years.

Alongside the world premiere of the BMW Concept iX3 and the BMW i Vision Dynamics, the BMW Group also highlighted the spectrum of design differentiation between the BMW and BMW i brands. The styling of the BMW i Vision Dynamics is characterised by a new design language developed exclusively for BMW i models.

The signature look of BMW i cars will also mark out future models from the brand. The BMW iX3 a first all-electric model from BMW that clearly characterises an SAV, and is unaffected by the presence of a locally emission-free drive system under the skin.