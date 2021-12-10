BMW iX scores 5-Star safety rating in Euro NCAP: India launch next week

BMW’s upcoming electric SUV for the Indian market, BMW iX, has scored an impressive 5-Star safety rating in the Euro NCAP. The all-new BMW iX electric SUV will be launched in India on December 13, 2021.

BMW is gearing up to launch its first all-electric car for the Indian market. The new BMW iX electric SUV will be launched in India on December 13, 2021. Ahead of its official launch in the country, the BMW iX has scored an impressive 5-Star safety rating in the Euro NCAP crash test. The exact model tested by the experts of the European New Car Assessment Programme was the iX xDrive 40 variant. It achieved a 91 per cent safety rating for adult occupant protection and an 87 per cent safety rating for child occupant protection.

Moreover, this luxury electric SUV scored 81 per cent rating in safety assist systems and 73 per cent rating in the vulnerable road users category. All these figures and the Euro NCAP’s crash test score make the BMW iX one of the safest electric cars in the world. The BMW iX gets a host of safety features, including front, side & curtain airbags along with a unique centre airbag between the driver and front passenger, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), etc.

Commenting on the same, Dominik Schuster, Head of Vehicle Safety BMW said, “The BMW iX sets new standards in sustainability, and its top rating of five stars in the Euro NCAP underlines the vehicle’s comprehensive sustainability concept. The extremely stable body structure and the extended range of restraint systems ensure an outstanding level of occupant protection. In addition, the BMW iX scores highly both in the test programme and in everyday driving with innovative driver assistance systems that significantly reduce the risk of accidents in a wide array of situations.”

The all-new BMW iX will be launched in India on December 13, 2021. This electric SUV will be offered in two variants: iX xDrive 40 and iX xDrive 50, and will be brought as a CBU. The xDrive 50 variant of the iX develops 523 hp of power and 765 Nm of peak torque. Moreover, it offers a claimed range of 611 km on a single charge. Upon launch, the new BMW iX will rival the likes of Mercedes-Benz EQC, Audi e-tron, Jaguar I-PACE, etc.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.