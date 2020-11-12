BMW iX EV revealed: Tesla Model X, Mercedes-Benz EQC rival bound for India

The first-ever all-electric BMW SUV has arrived. Say hello to the new BMW iX EV which will take the fight to the Tesla Model X. BMW claims the new iX EV is good for 600+ range on a single charge.

The first-ever purpose-built all-electric SUV from BMW has arrived. Showcased previously as the BMW iNEXT concept, we now have the BMW iX EV in its final production form. The iX EV is essentially an electric SUV that is designed to square off against the Mercedes-Benz EQC, Jaguar i-Pace and the Audi e-tron from Europe. All of which are in response to the Tesla Model X form the US. The BMW iX EV measures about the same in length to the X5 and is almost as tall as the X6. While electric vehicles don’t even require a radiator grille, BMW has used its latest design language and offered the questionable new oversized front kidney-grille design on the iX EV as well. It looks even bigger on it than it does on the new 4 Series.

BMW has used its latest aluminium space frame chassis that uses the carbon fibre for added rigidity. The platform is designed specifically to accommodate electric powertrains. The BMW iX EV uses its fifth-generation battery-electric powertrain. It is powered by two electric motors, one at each axle that offers a combined power output of 375 kW (the equivalent of around 500 hp). Thanks to all that power and torque being delivered instantly, 0-100kph in the iX EV is claimed to be achieved under 5 seconds.

BMW also claims that if you use a fast charger for only a minute, you can get upto 120 km of driving range. Additionally, in 40 minutes, it can juice up to 70% charge using a 200 kW fast charger. On the WLTP European cycle, BMW claims a range of over 600kms. But the model is still being fine-tuned and the final production figures are yet to be announced.

In India, Mercedes-Benz has already launched its electric car — the EQC. Jaguar is gearing up to launch the I-Pace electric SUV. Audi has brought the e-Tron to India but is yet to put it on sale. Volvo will also introduce the XC40 Recharge to India in 2021. While BMW India has not officially commented on the matter, it is likely that the BMW iX EV will also arrive soon after it goes on sale next year.

