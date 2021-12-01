BMW iX electric SUV’s India launch date out: Specs, range, charging time detailed

BMW will introduce its first all-electric car in India soon. The new BMW iX electric SUV will be launched on December 13, 2021, to rival the likes of Mercedes-Benz EQC, Audi e-tron, Jaguar I-PACE, etc.

BMW iX

BMW India is prepping up to launch its first all-electric car in the country soon. Just a few days ago, we shared with you that the company will unveil the BMW iX in India this month. Now, we even have a launch date for the same. BMW India will launch its flagship all-electric SUV, BMW iX, on December 13, 2021. The all-new BMW iX electric SUV is the company’s technology flagship offering and it will be brought to the Indian shores as a CBU (completely built unit) in very limited numbers.  

 

The new BMW iX was globally unveiled in November 2020. It is the production-spec version of BMW’s Vision iNext concept SUV that was first showcased at the 2018 Paris Motor Show. Globally, the German carmaker offers the BMW iX in two variants, namely iX xDrive 40 and iX xDrive 50. While the former churns out 326 hp and 630 Nm, the latter develops 523 hp of power and 765 Nm of peak torque. Also, they sprint from 0-100 kmph in 6.1 seconds and 4.6 seconds respectively.

The BMW iX gets two electric motors (one on each axle) and while they get an all-wheel-drive system, it can be used in a pure rear-wheel-drive set-up too. Talking about the driving range, the xDrive 40 has a WLTP-certified range of 414 km while the xDrive 50 offers a range of 611 km on a single charge. Also, the xDrive 40 gets a 71 kWh battery pack while the xDrive 50 features a larger 105.2 kWh battery. Using a 195 kW DC fast charger, they can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in 31 minutes and 50 minutes respectively. 

Moreover, using an 11 kW AC wall box charger, they can be charged in 7.5 hours and 11 hours respectively. In terms of features, this all-electric luxury SUV gets a new hexagonal steering wheel, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a large 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment display, a HUD or heads-up display, and more. The all-new BMW iX electric SUV will be launched in India on December 13, 2021. It is expected to be priced in the ballpark of Rs 1 crore, ex-showroom. Upon launch, the BMW iX will rival the likes of Mercedes-Benz EQC, Audi e-tron, Jaguar I-PACE, etc. 

