BMW iX electric SUV to be unveiled in India next month: Launch soon

BMW India will launch its flagship all-electric SUV, BMW iX, in the country very soon. The all-new BMW iX electric SUV will lock horns against the Mercedes-Benz EQC, Audi e-tron, Jaguar I-PACE, etc.

BMW is gearing up to launch its first all-electric car in the Indian market very soon. The German carmaker will unveil its flagship electric SUV, BMW iX, in India next month. BMW iX was globally unveiled in November 2020 and it is the production-spec version of BMW’s Vision iNext concept SUV that was first showcased at the 2018 Paris Motor Show. The BMW iX electric SUV will be brought to India as a CBU (completely built unit) and it will be launched in December 2021 itself.

Talking about the specs of BMW’s ‘technology flagship’ offering, globally this all-electric SUV is available in two variants: iX xDrive 40 and iX xDrive 50. Both the variants get two electric motors (one on each axle) and while they get an all-wheel-drive system, it can be used in pure rear-wheel-drive set-up too. The former churns out 326 hp and 630 Nm of torque. It does 0-100 kmph in 6.1 seconds and has a range of 414 km on a single charge. The xDrive 50, on the other hand, has a WLTP-certified range of 611 km on a single charge. It develops 523 hp of maximum power and 765 Nm of peak torque and can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 4.6 seconds.

The new BMW iX’s xDrive 40 variant gets a 71 kWh battery pack and it takes just 31 minutes to charge from 10 to 80 per cent using a 195 kW DC fast charger. The XDrive 50 variant can do the same in around 50 minutes. Moreover, using an 11 kW AC wallbox charger, they can be charged in 7.5 hours and 11 hours respectively. Talking about features, the BMW iX gets a new hexagonal steering wheel, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a large 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment display, heads-up display, etc.

BMW India will unveil the all-new BMW iX next month. Also, the India launch of this German electric SUV will take place in the month of December 2021 itself, recently Vikram Pawah, President & CEO, BMW Group India, told FE. The new BMW iX electric SUV is expected to be priced in the ballpark of Rs 1 crore, ex-showroom. Upon launch, this electric SUV will take on the likes of Mercedes-Benz EQC, Audi e-tron, Jaguar I-PACE, etc.

