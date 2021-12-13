BMW iX electric SUV launched at Rs 1.15 crore: Specs, range, charging time, etc

BMW India has today launched the all-new BMW iX electric SUV at a starting price of Rs 1.15 crore, ex-showroom. It will rival the likes of Mercedes-Benz EQC, Audi e-tron, Jaguar I-PACE, etc.

By:December 13, 2021 1:06 PM

BMW has forayed into the Indian electric vehicle space with its technology flagship offering, the iX. The all-new BMW iX electric SUV has been launched in India today at a starting price of Rs 1.15 crore, ex-showroom. Bookings for the same are now open while the deliveries of this luxury electric SUV will commence in April 2022. Interested customers can book the iX online or by visiting their nearest BMW dealership. This German carmaker’s flagship electric SUV is brought to the Indian shores as a CBU (completely built unit) in limited numbers.  

BMW iX electric SUV

The new BMW iX was globally unveiled in November 2020. It is the production-spec version of BMW’s Vision iNext concept SUV that was first showcased at the 2018 Paris Motor Show. Now, talking about its specs, the BMW iX is globally offered in two variants: iX xDrive 40 and iX xDrive 50. However, in India, only iX xDrive 40 trim has been launched. While the xDrive 40 churns out 326 hp and 630 Nm, the xDrive 50 develops 523 hp of power and 765 Nm of peak torque. Also, they can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 6.1 seconds and 4.6 seconds respectively.

The BMW iX gets two electric motors (one on each axle) and while an all-wheel-drive system is offered as standard, they can be used in a pure rear-wheel-drive set-up too. Talking about the driving range, the xDrive 40 has a claimed range of 425 km while the xDrive 50 offers a range of 611 km on a single charge. That’s because the xDrive 40 gets a 76.6 kWh battery pack while the xDrive 50 features a larger 105.2 kWh battery. Using a 150 kW DC fast charger, the India-spec iX xDrive 40 can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in just 31 minutes.

Moreover, using a 50 kW DC fast charger, the iX xDrive 40 can be juiced up to 80 per cent in 73 minutes while an 11 kW AC wall box charger will take around 7 hours to fully charge the electric SUV. In terms of features, the BMW iX gets a new hexagonal steering wheel, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a large 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment display, a HUD or heads-up display, and more. Also, it has recently bagged a full 5-Star safety rating in the Euro NCAP. In India, the all-new BMW iX electric SUV will rival the likes of Mercedes-Benz EQC, Audi e-tron, Jaguar I-PACE, etc. 

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Made-in-India TVS Apache RR 310, NTorq 125 launched in the Philippines

Made-in-India TVS Apache RR 310, NTorq 125 launched in the Philippines

Kia Carens’ 5 exciting takeaways from design sketches

Kia Carens’ 5 exciting takeaways from design sketches

New Triumph Tiger 1200 to be launched in India

New Triumph Tiger 1200 to be launched in India

2022 Audi Q7 Facelift production begins in India: Launch next month

2022 Audi Q7 Facelift production begins in India: Launch next month

Royal Enfield Classic 350 December 2021 waiting period: City-wise details

Royal Enfield Classic 350 December 2021 waiting period: City-wise details

China-spec BMW i3 leaked: Electrified BMW 3 Series is here!

China-spec BMW i3 leaked: Electrified BMW 3 Series is here!

MG to export Hector from its Gujarat plant: Expansion plans revealed

MG to export Hector from its Gujarat plant: Expansion plans revealed

BMW iX scores 5-Star safety rating in Euro NCAP: India launch next week

BMW iX scores 5-Star safety rating in Euro NCAP: India launch next week

MG India's new Rs 10-15 lakh electric car to rival Tata Nexon, Tigor EV: Late 2022 launch

MG India's new Rs 10-15 lakh electric car to rival Tata Nexon, Tigor EV: Late 2022 launch

Hero MotoSports to compete in Dakar 2022 with Two-Rider Squad: Details

Hero MotoSports to compete in Dakar 2022 with Two-Rider Squad: Details

TVS expands presence in Central America: 50+ dealerships to open in Nicaragua, Costa Rica

TVS expands presence in Central America: 50+ dealerships to open in Nicaragua, Costa Rica

Jeep Compass prices hiked by up to Rs 58,000: Check new price list here

Jeep Compass prices hiked by up to Rs 58,000: Check new price list here

Pre-owned car market: Major factors driving the sector’s growth in India

Pre-owned car market: Major factors driving the sector’s growth in India

In images: Revisiting Royal Enfield Bullet 500 as a pared-down custom Bobber

In images: Revisiting Royal Enfield Bullet 500 as a pared-down custom Bobber

2022 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: Top five things you need to know

2022 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: Top five things you need to know

Ather Energy opens 25th India experience centre in Surat, 2nd in Gujarat

Ather Energy opens 25th India experience centre in Surat, 2nd in Gujarat

Maruti Suzuki Baleno achieves 1 million sales milestone in six years

Maruti Suzuki Baleno achieves 1 million sales milestone in six years

Tata Safari automatic variants get expensive: Check new prices here

Tata Safari automatic variants get expensive: Check new prices here

BookmyHSRP, Raasta tie up for doorstep delivery of high security plates

BookmyHSRP, Raasta tie up for doorstep delivery of high security plates

Mahindra, Jio-BP to explore low-carbon mobility solutions & battery-swapping services

Mahindra, Jio-BP to explore low-carbon mobility solutions & battery-swapping services