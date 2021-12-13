BMW iX electric SUV launched at Rs 1.15 crore: Specs, range, charging time, etc

BMW India has today launched the all-new BMW iX electric SUV at a starting price of Rs 1.15 crore, ex-showroom. It will rival the likes of Mercedes-Benz EQC, Audi e-tron, Jaguar I-PACE, etc.

BMW has forayed into the Indian electric vehicle space with its technology flagship offering, the iX. The all-new BMW iX electric SUV has been launched in India today at a starting price of Rs 1.15 crore, ex-showroom. Bookings for the same are now open while the deliveries of this luxury electric SUV will commence in April 2022. Interested customers can book the iX online or by visiting their nearest BMW dealership. This German carmaker’s flagship electric SUV is brought to the Indian shores as a CBU (completely built unit) in limited numbers.

The new BMW iX was globally unveiled in November 2020. It is the production-spec version of BMW’s Vision iNext concept SUV that was first showcased at the 2018 Paris Motor Show. Now, talking about its specs, the BMW iX is globally offered in two variants: iX xDrive 40 and iX xDrive 50. However, in India, only iX xDrive 40 trim has been launched. While the xDrive 40 churns out 326 hp and 630 Nm, the xDrive 50 develops 523 hp of power and 765 Nm of peak torque. Also, they can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 6.1 seconds and 4.6 seconds respectively.

The BMW iX gets two electric motors (one on each axle) and while an all-wheel-drive system is offered as standard, they can be used in a pure rear-wheel-drive set-up too. Talking about the driving range, the xDrive 40 has a claimed range of 425 km while the xDrive 50 offers a range of 611 km on a single charge. That’s because the xDrive 40 gets a 76.6 kWh battery pack while the xDrive 50 features a larger 105.2 kWh battery. Using a 150 kW DC fast charger, the India-spec iX xDrive 40 can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in just 31 minutes.

Moreover, using a 50 kW DC fast charger, the iX xDrive 40 can be juiced up to 80 per cent in 73 minutes while an 11 kW AC wall box charger will take around 7 hours to fully charge the electric SUV. In terms of features, the BMW iX gets a new hexagonal steering wheel, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a large 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment display, a HUD or heads-up display, and more. Also, it has recently bagged a full 5-Star safety rating in the Euro NCAP. In India, the all-new BMW iX electric SUV will rival the likes of Mercedes-Benz EQC, Audi e-tron, Jaguar I-PACE, etc.

