BMW iX e-SUV sold out on launch day: Bookings to re-open in Q1 2022

BMW iX electric SUV was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1.15 crore, ex-showroom. The first batch of this luxury electric SUV got completely sold out on the launch day itself.

BMW recently launched its first electric car in the Indian market. The German carmaker’s latest technology flagship offering, BMW iX, has been launched at an introductory starting price of Rs 1.15 crore, ex-showroom. Surprisingly, the first batch of this luxury electric SUV got completely sold out in India on the launch day itself. However, BMW hasn’t revealed the exact number of units that were brought to the Indian shores in the first phase.

According to BMW India, they have received an overwhelming response from the customers for the iX both online as well as at the BMW dealerships across the country. Now, as this electric SUV is sold out for 2021, the next batch of the iX will arrive in India next year. Bookings for the same will re-open in the first quarter of 2022 and one can expect BMW to hike its price too. The BMW iX electric SUV is brought to India as a CBU (completely built unit) in limited numbers.

Talking about its specs, while globally the BMW iX is offered in two variants: iX xDrive 40 and iX xDrive 50, India gets only the iX xDrive 40 version. The xDrive 40 version of the BMW iX churns out 326 hp and 630 Nm, while the xDrive 50 trim develops 523 hp and 765 Nm of torque. Also, they can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 6.1 seconds and 4.6 seconds respectively. The iX gets two electric motors (one on each axle) and while an all-wheel-drive system is offered as standard, it can be used in a pure rear-wheel-drive set-up too.

Talking about the driving range, the India-spec BMW iX xDrive 40 gets a 76.6 kWh battery pack and has a claimed range of 425 km on a single charge. Using a 150 kW DC fast charger, it can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in just 31 minutes. With the help of a 50 kW DC fast charger, it can be juiced up to 80 per cent in 73 minutes while an 11 kW AC wall box charger will take around 7 hours to fully charge this electric SUV. The new BMW iX electric SUV rivals the likes of Mercedes-Benz EQC, Audi e-tron, Jaguar I-PACE, etc.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.